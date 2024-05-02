Biden Slams U.S. Allies Japan, India As ‘Xenophobic’

(Headline USA) President Joe Biden this week accused the tiny island nation of Japan of being “xenophobic” for not accepting more immigrants.

The 81-year-old made the comment about the key U.S. ally at a fundraiser in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday while defending his immigration policies, NBC News reported.

“You know, one of the reasons why our economy is growing is because of you and many others. Why? Because we welcome immigrants,” he told the audience.

“Why is China stalling so badly economically? Why is Japan having trouble? Why is Russia? Why is India?” he continued. “Because they’re xenophobic.”

Biden went on to claim that these countries “don’t want immigrants.”

It wasn’t the first time Biden has made such claims. He previously accused Japan of xenophobia during the administration of the late conservative prime minister Shinzo Abe.

It's even worse than I thought! 😮 Joe Biden attacks Shinzo Abe & blaming his economic policies as to why we in Japan are Xenophobic against Immigrants. So disrespectful! 😡 pic.twitter.com/MPyByt1wz6 — 🇯🇵 Colonel Otaku Gatekeeper 🇯🇵 (@politicalawake) May 2, 2024

Several Japanese lawmakers expressed frustration with Biden’s comments.

“I hope that President Biden will solve the problem in New York before he says things like this,” said Mizuho Umemura, a member of Japan’s conservative Nippon Ishin no Kai Party. “Depending on the presidential election, there could be a 180-degree change in policy, and there is no need for Japan to follow suit.”

Fellow House of Councilors member and leader of the right-wing populist Sansei Party Sohei Kamiya agreed: “It’s not that we’re xenophobic, we are being cautious after seeing your failures,” he said to Biden. “You are meddling too much in our internal affairs.”

Biden’s conservative critics closer to home echoed similar sentiments.

One popular Twitter memer underscored the point by juxtaposing split-screen pictures of the filthy urban decay in Biden’s immigrant-friendly America versus the exceedingly clean and culturally proud Japan.

NEW: Biden says that US is prospering because of immigrants, unlike “xenophobic” Japan. BIDEN’S “XENOPHOBIC”

AMERICA: JAPAN: pic.twitter.com/WSFiu2OeE0 — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) May 2, 2024

The White House scrambled to explain away Biden’s remarks during a press conference on Thursday, arguing the president was just trying to extol the benefits of immigration.

“The broader case that he was trying to make, when it comes to who we are as a nation, we are a nation of immigrants. That is in our DNA,” said White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, who has often touted her own immigrant status.

“Obviously, we have a strong relationship with India, with Japan—and the president, if you just look at the last three years, has certainly focused on those diplomatic relationships,” she claimed.



However, reporters remained skeptical of the embattled press secretary and continued to seek clarification from her as to whether Biden intended to direct a pejorative remark at one of America’s top allies, lumping them in with several geopolitical adversaries.

It comes just weeks after Biden hosted Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida for a state dinner at the White House, suggesting that perhaps the two did not see eye to eye in their private negotiations and that the vindictive Democrat was seeking to exact his revenge with the diplomatic gaffe.