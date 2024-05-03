Firefighter’s Dire Plea to Trump During Surprise Visit: ‘Sir, Save Us!’

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) During a visit with members of the New York City Fire Department, former President Donald Trump was approached by a firefighter who issued a desperate plea: ‘Save us!’

On Thursday, Trump made a swift departure from a Manhattan courtroom to deliver pizza to the dedicated servicemen at a firehouse in Midtown.

As seen in a video shared by a Trump spokesperson, the scene depicted the Republican candidate shaking hands with the firefighters. One serviceman extends his arms to greet the former president, saying, “Sir, save us, please.”

“Sir, save us please!” – firefighters of the FDNY 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/ASwvKblvgc — Margo Martin (@margommartin) May 2, 2024

Prompting laughter from his colleagues, the firefighter reiterated, “Save us.”

It isn’t immediately clear whether the man referred to the FDNY, New Yorkers or Americans.

The man’s plea comes amid leftist condemnation of the fire department, following the recent booing and chastising of embattled New York Attorney General Letitia James during a graduation ceremony of FDNY members in March.

“Trump! Trump! Trump!” the graduates chanted as James took the stage. At the time, she was embroiled in a legal battle with the former president over a civil lawsuit.

BREAKING: AG Letitia James’s speech to FDNY firefighters drowned out by pro-Trump chants pic.twitter.com/kQupIvlMvN — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 7, 2024

In response, FDNY leadership unleashed a controversial investigation into the individuals who ridiculed the attorney general.

In the aftermath of the backlash, FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanaugh was booed by pro-Trump demonstrators during a St. Patrick’s Day parade.

“You suck!” a man was heard shouting at Kavanaugh as she walked with a group of firefighters outside Trump Tower in Manhattan.

#NYC “You suck, you suck,” Trump supporters shout at FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh as she marches past Trump Tower during the St. Patrick’s Day Parade. pic.twitter.com/B2nFksxhwr — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) March 16, 2024

“Firefighters are the hunters,” the man added.

Kavanaugh is a political appointee and has never served as a firefighter, beginning her city career as an aide to leftist, former Mayor Bill de Blasio.

For his part, Trump remains confined to New York City for the criminal trial on charges brought forth by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, a far-left Democrat who campaigned on the promise to indict the former president if elected.

Bragg accuses Trump of falsifying business records related to payments to disgraced former attorney Michael Cohen.

While such offenses are typically considered misdemeanors, Bragg elevated the charges to felony level because the alleged falsification of business records violated federal campaign law.

Notably, Trump has never faced federal charges related to the payments associated with former porn star Stormy Daniels.