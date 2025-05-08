Gabbard Calls Out ‘Deep State’ Officials for Sabotaging Trump’s Greenland Agenda

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard criticized The Wall Street Journal for publishing illegal leaks about the Trump administration’s purported surveillance of Greenland, one of the territories President Donald Trump has long expressed interest in taking over.

According to anonymous sources cited Tuesday by The Journal, U.S. intelligence leaders ordered the CIA, NSA and Defense Intelligence Agency to keep track of the independence movement in Greenland, including remarks from officials who might back U.S. control.

In remarks to the newspaper, Gabbard accused the leakers of undermining the Trump administration.

“The Wall Street Journal should be ashamed of aiding deep state actors who seek to undermine the President by politicizing and leaking classified information. They are breaking the law and undermining our nation’s security and democracy.”

Drawing Gabbard’s latest ire were two anonymous sources purportedly “familiar with” the Trump administration’s efforts to step up “intelligence-gathering efforts” in Greenland.

Politicization of our intelligence and leaking classified information puts our nation’s security at risk and must end. Those who leak classified information will be found and held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.



Today, I referred two intelligence community LEAKS… — DNI Tulsi Gabbard (@DNIGabbard) April 23, 2025

The anonymous sources claimed Gabbard’s deputies issued a “collection emphasis message” to agency heads on Monday.

“They were directed to learn more about Greenland’s independence movement and attitudes on American resource extraction on the island,” the paper reported. “The classified message asked agencies, whose tools include surveillance satellites, communications intercepts and spies on the ground, to identify people in Greenland and Denmark who support U.S. objectives for the island.”

This was not the first time Gabbard has rebuked leaks.

On April 24, she referred two other intelligence leaks to the DOJ for criminal investigation, writing on X: “These deep-state criminals leaked classified information for partisan political purposes to undermine POTUS’ agenda.”