Trump’s FBI Director Says Jeffrey Epstein Really Did Kill Himself

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Telling Congress that his office will release all of its files on pedophile sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein in the “near future,” FBI Director Kash Patel also said on Thursday that he believes Epstein really did kill himself—contradicting the belief of many that he may have been murdered.

“I believe he hung himself in a cell of the Metropolitan Detention Center,” Patel said in response to questions from Sen. John Kennedy, R-La.

Because of Epstein’s extensive fraternization with high-profile politicians and celebrities such as Bill Clinton, Terry McAuliffe, Prince Andrew and Bill Gates, some claim that Epstein’s death was actually a hit job to silence him. Proponents of that theory include Epstein’s former partner, Ghislaine Maxwell, who’s serving a 20-year prison sentence for sex trafficking.

“I believe that he was murdered. I was shocked, and I wondered, ‘How did this happen?’ Because I was sure he was going to appeal, and I was sure he was covered by the non-prosecution agreement,” Maxwell told British reporter Jeremy Kyle of TalkTV in 2023.

The non-prosecution agreement referenced by Maxwell was a sweetheart deal Epstein signed with the Department of Justice in 2008, in which he pleaded guilty to a state charge of procuring for prostitution a girl below the age of 18. Epstein was housed in a private wing of the Palm Beach County Stockade, and was reportedly allowed to leave the jail on “work release” for up to 12 hours a day.

After the Miami Herald published an expose on Epstein and his non-prosecution agreement in late 2018, Epstein was arrested again on July 6, 2019, on federal charges for the sex trafficking of minors in Florida and New York. He was found dead in his jail cell on August 10, 2019.

Epstein’s death was ruled a suicide by hanging, but his lawyers contested that claim. Skeptics point to malfunctioning surveillance cameras, sleeping guards, and broken bones in Epstein’s neck as indications that his death was something other than suicide.

