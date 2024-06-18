Ga.’s 20K ‘Unsubstantiated’ Ballots Came from Nonexistent Tabulators

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) As more details continue to emerge from the investigation into potential fraud in Georgia’s 2020 election, investigative journalist Liz Harrington revealed that tens of thousands of mail-in ballots cannot be tied to real tabulators, Revolver News reported.

The concerns over irregularities in Georgia’s election, which have long been a matter of debate and speculation, were validated in May, when a hearing by the state Board of Elections confirmed the presence of thousands of double-scanned ballots and others that were purportedly tallied but could not physically be accounted for, either through paper ballots or electronic scans.

“Does the investigation confirm that there are missing ballot images?” “Yes.” Case closed. No cover up operation can conceal the fact that Fulton County did not have the votes it claimed it had. The recount could not replicate the original results. Oh, and it’s “news” to… pic.twitter.com/2HxZ4oMiNo — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) May 7, 2024

As Harrington reported at the time, there were more than 300,000 missing ballot images. Democrat Joe Biden’s declared victory in the state was a margin of only 11,779 votes.

Likewise, the margins of the state’s two U.S. Senate races, which by pure happenstance were both decided in runoff elections on Jan. 5, 2021, under the same election rules, were by margins of fewer than 100,000 votes.

Democrats flipped both seats, handing them full control of not only the presidency but both chambers of Congress.

However, if the case of the missing ballots weren’t bad enough already, it turns out that, in some cases, the equipment used to scan them also cannot be accounted for.

According to a new Twitter thread posted by Harrington, 20,000 ballots from the 2020 election came from tabulators that do not exist, or at least were not available to the public and have no public records.

There are over 20K unsubstantiated ballots in GA’s 2020 original results from tabulators that “do not exist” according to the Rossi/@KevinMoncla complaint. Fulton County provided “proof” they exist. Except their proof showed they used serial numbers for DIFFERENT machines.… pic.twitter.com/YmUiwjUJ8S — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) June 15, 2024

The situation centers on Fulton County, a hotbed of election integrity issues, which received a formal reprimand from the state board following last month’s hearing.

When pressed on the separate issue of missing tabulators, Fulton County officials presented alleged proof that the machines exist, but they simply copied the serial numbers of different machines, thus making their evidence useless at best or a fraudulent attempt to deceive investigators at worst.

Officials further tried to argue that these additional, thus far unreported, tabulators were at various voting points around Fulton County on and leading up to Election Day.

But according to Harrington’s findings, it seems that Fulton County officials tried to invent at least four additional tabulators to cover for the 20,000 votes, claiming that they were at voting locales where all tabulators were thoroughly documented.

In the end, therefore, Harrington concluded that Fulton County’s evidence actually proved that they engaged in illicit activities, partook in deceptive reporting methods—or both.

“Fulton County’s proof that the 10 missing tabulators existed actually proves they didn’t, and that the results for early voting were tampered with,” she wrote.

“There’s a word for this,” Harrington said. “Oh yes, fraud.”

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who was elected in 2020 on a platform of prosecuting then-President Donald Trump, succeeded in indicting Trump and 18 other co-defendants on allegations that they were engaged in a racketeering conspiracy due to their efforts to challenge the state’s dubious election outcome.

One of those co-defendants—former Trump lawyer and New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani—was also forced into bankruptcy following a $148 million defamation verdict against him from two Fulton County election workers whom he had accused of double-scanning ballots after hours at the State Farm Arena.

Surveillance footage appeared to show Ruby Freeman pulling suitcases of ballots from underneath a table and scanning them multiple times after having sent home poll watchers, media and others due to a flooded toilet.