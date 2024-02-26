Quantcast
Monday, February 26, 2024

‘Free Palestine’: US Serviceman Lights Himself on Fire Outside Israeli Embassy

'I will no longer be complicit in genocide...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Man lights himself on fire outside Israeli Embassy (Source: Twitter)

WARNING: THIS ARTICLE FEATURES GRAPHIC FOOTAGE AND DESCRIPTIVE LANGUAGE THAT SOME READERS MAY FIND UPSETTING.

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) A member of the U.S. Air Force set himself on fire outside the Israeli Embassy in D.C., leading to his hospitalization in critical condition, several outlets confirmed on Sunday.

The man live-streamed the incident on the social media platform Twitch, identifying himself as an active-duty member of the Air Force before pouring a substance on himself and igniting the fire. 

The reason behind the self-inflicted fire? Israel’s military operation against Hamas, a designated terrorist organization. 

“I will no longer be complicit in genocide,” the man said, dressed in military attire. 

“I’m about to engage in an extreme act of protest,” he continued as he walked along the sidewalk outside the Israeli embassy “When compared to what people have been experiencing in Palestine at the hands of their colonizers, this is not extreme at all.”

The video, now viral on social media, showed him bending over with an apparent lighter before a security guard approached him. “May I help you, sir?” the guard can be heard saying, but the serviceman was undeterred.

“Free Palestine,” he uttered in a seemingly calm tone. “Free Palestine!” he repeated, enduring the self-inflicted fire. 

The serviceman managed to repeat “Free Palestine” at least four more times before visibly groaning in pain. 

“Man on fire! Man on fire!” somebody can be heard shouting in the background. “Get a fire extinguisher, get a fire extinguisher,” another voice exclaimed. 

Law enforcement alarms blared before armed policemen came to the rescue of the man, deploying a fire extinguisher.

The U.S. Secret Service, coming to the man’s aid, managed to reach him after he apparently succumbed to the fire, the New York Times confirmed on Sunday. 

According to Israeli spokesperson Tal Naim, the fire did not harm any members of the Israeli Embassy. 

This is a developing story. Please check back later for more information. 

