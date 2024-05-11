RFK Jr. Says He Supports Unrestricted Abortion ‘Even If It’s Full Term’

(Headline USA) Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. reiterated his support this week for unrestricted abortion access, even for controversial late-term abortions.

During an interview with “The Sage Steele Show” on Wednesday, Kennedy said he opposes any government restrictions on abortion, arguing it should always be up to the mother to decide.

“I have been probably one of the leading—arguably one of the leading people in this country for medical freedom and for bodily autonomy,” he said.

“I think with abortion, every abortion is a tragedy. Many of them leave permanent trauma on the woman,” he continued. “But I think, ultimately, I don’t trust government to have jurisdiction over people’s bodies. I think we need to leave it to the woman, her pastor and to, you know, her spiritual advisors or physician, whatever, to make those decisions.”

Pressed on whether he would support any kind of government restriction, such as those on late-term abortions, Kennedy said his position would be the same “even if it’s full term.”

He then tried to downplay his comment by insisting that such abortions are extremely rare and that there are usually “extenuating circumstances” behind them.

“I think there’s a really, really good argument, a compelling argument, that the state has an interest in protecting a fully-formed fetus” he said.

“I absolutely think that that argument is very convincing,” he continued. “But again, I come down to the fact that I don’t trust the state. I think we need to trust the woman, and I don’t think that that’s a satisfactory outcome, because there’s always gonna be instances where bad things happen.”

Kennedy also suggested he would support reinstating Roe v. Wade, which the Supreme Court overturned.

“I wouldn’t leave it to the states,” Kennedy added. “We should leave it to the woman. We shouldn’t have government involved.”