Elon Musk Warns 2024 Election Will Be ‘The Last’ Decided By US Citizens

(Headline USA) Billionaire Elon Musk predicted this week that November’s election will be “the last” one decided by U.S. citizens because of illegal immigration.

Musk made the comment in response to news that every single House Democrat refused to vote for a measure that would add a citizenship requirement to the U.S. census, which helps determine congressional districts and apportionment.

“Unanimous Democrat opposition to requiring citizenship for apportionment of House seats and presidential electoral college votes says it all,” Musk said.

“The Democratic Party goal is to disenfranchise U.S. citizens by importing as many illegal immigrants as possible,” he added.



He then issued a dire warning.

“Given the massive influx of illegal immigrants from every country on Earth, 2024 will probably be the last election actually decided by U.S. citizens,” Musk said.

The Tesla and Twitter owner has previously pointed out that illegal immigration impacts apportionment.

“Most Americans are still unaware that the census counts ALL people, including illegal immigrants, for deciding how many House seats each state gets!” Musk noted in a March post.

Musk, a naturalized U.S. citizen born in South Africa, has become increasingly outspoken against illegal immigration after visiting the southern border in 2023.

He said at the time that seeing the crisis for himself gave him an “unfiltered” view.

The billionaire said he still considers himself “extremely pro-immigrant” but argued that the system needs to be completely reformed.

“We want to do both things—smooth out legal immigration and stop a flow of people that is of such magnitude that we’re leading to a collapse of social services,” Musk said last year.

The border crisis is one of the key reasons Musk said he will not support President Joe Biden in 2024, accusing the president of ushering in millions of illegal immigrants to create a “permanent” majority for the Democratic Party.

“Biden’s strategy is very simple,” he tweeted in February. “1. Get as many illegals in the country as possible. 2. Legalize them to create a permanent majority – a one-party state.”