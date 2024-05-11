Quantcast
Friday, May 10, 2024

Elon Musk Warns 2024 Election Will Be ‘The Last’ Decided By US Citizens

'Unanimous Democrat opposition to requiring citizenship for apportionment of House seats and presidential electoral college votes says it all...'

Posted by Contributing Author
Elon Musk
Elon Musk / IMAGE: Twitter

(Headline USA) Billionaire Elon Musk predicted this week that November’s election will be “the last” one decided by U.S. citizens because of illegal immigration.

Musk made the comment in response to news that every single House Democrat refused to vote for a measure that would add a citizenship requirement to the U.S. census, which helps determine congressional districts and apportionment.

“Unanimous Democrat opposition to requiring citizenship for apportionment of House seats and presidential electoral college votes says it all,” Musk said.

“The Democratic Party goal is to disenfranchise U.S. citizens by importing as many illegal immigrants as possible,” he added.

He then issued a dire warning.

“Given the massive influx of illegal immigrants from every country on Earth, 2024 will probably be the last election actually decided by U.S. citizens,” Musk said.

The Tesla and Twitter owner has previously pointed out that illegal immigration impacts apportionment.

“Most Americans are still unaware that the census counts ALL people, including illegal immigrants, for deciding how many House seats each state gets!” Musk noted in a March post.

Musk, a naturalized U.S. citizen born in South Africa, has become increasingly outspoken against illegal immigration after visiting the southern border in 2023.

He said at the time that seeing the crisis for himself gave him an “unfiltered” view.

The billionaire said he still considers himself “extremely pro-immigrant” but argued that the system needs to be completely reformed.

“We want to do both things—smooth out legal immigration and stop a flow of people that is of such magnitude that we’re leading to a collapse of social services,” Musk said last year.

The border crisis is one of the key reasons Musk said he will not support President Joe Biden in 2024, accusing the president of ushering in millions of illegal immigrants to create a “permanent” majority for the Democratic Party.

“Biden’s strategy is very simple,” he tweeted in February. “1. Get as many illegals in the country as possible. 2. Legalize them to create a permanent majority – a one-party state.”

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Apple’s New iPad Ad Strikes a Nerve Online w/ Soul-Crushing Symbolism for the AI-Era
Next article
Biden Admin. Sues Iowa for Arresting, Deporting Illegals

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com