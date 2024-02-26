Oversight Chairman Comer Reveals Disturbing ‘Pattern’ in James Biden Evidence

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Two House GOP investigators affirmed that newly released evidence that shows James Biden referencing President Joe Biden’s involvement with Americore, a healthcare company, further exposes a “pattern” of influence peddling.

According to a Politico report, James Biden mentioned Joe Biden in an email to an Americore executive, seemingly trying to secure business with the now-defunct company.

“This would be a perfect platform to expose my Brothers team to [your] protocol,” James Biden conveyed to the CEO of a separate company handling Americore’s licensing. “Could provide a great opportunity for some real exposure.”

On Sunday, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., addressed the email in an interview with Fox News’s Sunday Morning Futures.

“There’s a pattern here of where both Hunter Biden and Jim Biden influence peddled with prospective clients that were going to in turn pay them huge sums of money,” Comer declared. “Their pitch was: ‘Joe Biden not only is our relative, but Joe Biden wants an equity ownership stake. Joe Biden even wants a seat on the board.’”

Comer revealed that the influence-peddling plans were exposed within CEFC, a Chinese company with ties to Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden.

“We’ve seen this with two former Biden associates now have confirmed this with CEFC, and now we have the third, Jim Biden, who’s confirmed… through evidence that you just mentioned said this with Americore health,” Comer added.

The House Oversight chairman that that the email showed a “pattern of how the Biden family operated.” Comer continued, “Not only did they wink and nod that they were related to Joe Biden, they made the people believe that Joe Biden was going to actually take an ownership interest in these schemes.”

Comer’s remarks come as House Republicans investigate Joe Biden in an impeachment inquiry over allegations of influence peddling, political corruption and an alleged bribe that is now at the center of a criminal indictment by the DOJ against the former FBI informant who brought such allegations to light.