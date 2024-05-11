REPORT: Biden Admin to Start Issuing ID Cards to Illegals in Several ‘Battleground’ Cities

(Headline USA) The Biden administration plans to issue thousands of ID cards to illegal immigrants being released into the U.S. within the next few months, according to Fox News.

This is all in the process of getting much, much worse. Instead of abolishing ICE entirely, Biden may just turn it into an illegal alien DMV! https://t.co/2wTapOLgFu pic.twitter.com/sqSESF9fex — National Immigration Center for Enforcement (@NICEnforcement) May 6, 2024

Immigration and Customs Enforcement confirmed to the network that it plans to start rolling out its controversial Secure Docket Card program this summer with the distribution of approximately 10,000 ID cards.

The cards will be issued in three or four major cities, with Houston and Atlanta being two of the potential locations.

It comes amid widespread concerns—particularly in red states like Texas and Georgia—that the cards could be abused by noncitizens to commit vote fraud even after the legislatures have sought to tighten up their election laws to close loopholes in order to maintain election integrity.

Harris County (Houston) and Fulton County (Atlanta) were both hotbeds for corrupt election meddling by Democrats through illegal operations such as ballot harvesting in the 2020 election.

Biden officials claimed the ID program would help “modernize” the documentation process and expedite removal proceedings, and insisted the ID cards would not be an official form of federal ID, such as a driver’s license.

“While the specifics of the card and pilot are under development, it is important to note the secure card will not be an official form of federal identification,” ICE said in a statement. “The secure card will indicate it is for use by DHS agencies and would be provided only after national security background checks have been performed.”

The ID cards would replace the paper documents given to illegal immigrants who claim asylum at the border, ICE claimed. Leaked images of the new cards show that they will contain a photograph of the migrant, a QR code, ID number, and other identifying information.

“Moving to a secure card will save the agency millions, free up resources and ensure information is quickly accessible to DHS officials while reducing the agency’s FOIA backlog,” a spokesperson for the agency said. “For provisionally released noncitizens, the digital modernization will provide ongoing access to important immigration documents through the secure card and connected portal.”

The program is sure to face opposition in Congress, where House Republicans have already introduced legislation to block it.

Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, one of the co-sponsors of the No IDs for Illegals Act, said last October that Biden’s plan would only further incentivize illegal immigration.

“It’s incomprehensible to think we would reward this criminal behavior by granting those present in the country illegally an ID that all but legitimizes their presence and is intended to be used in ways beyond their immigration proceedings,” he argued.