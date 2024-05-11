Quantcast
Friday, May 10, 2024

Biden Admin. Sues Iowa for Arresting, Deporting Illegals

'Iowa cannot disregard the U.S. Constitution and settled Supreme Court precedent...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Joe Biden delivers remarks on the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) The Biden administration filed a lawsuit against Iowa on May 9, 2024, because the state decided to pass a law that allows state authorities to arrest and deport illegal aliens in Iowa who have previously been deported or denied entry into the country.

The Justice Department said that the law violated the Constitution and asked that Iowa be blocked from enforcing the law.

Last month, Gov. Kim Reynolds, R-Iowa, signed the measure into law, saying it was necessary because the Biden administration had failed to secure the border, the Daily Wire reported.

“Iowa cannot disregard the U.S. Constitution and settled Supreme Court precedent. We have brought this action to ensure that Iowa adheres to the framework adopted by Congress and the Constitution for regulation of immigration,” Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Brian M. Boynton said.

Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird said that the law will be defended.

“When Biden fails to do his job and secure our border, States have to take matters into their own hands. Iowa’s law is not unique. It simply enforces immigration laws while Biden refuses to. Iowa stands ready to defend our immigration law that keeps Iowa communities safe,” Bird said.

The Wire reported that the measure, SF 2340, creates a penalty for “illegal reentry,” with illegals possibly facing up to two years in prison and deportation. The law is set to go into effect on July 1, 2024.

Under the new state law, a person could be guilty of a Class C felony and face up to 10 years in prison for illegally entering the country if he or she was arrested for committing another felony. Additionally, the law requires Iowa judges to submit an order for a person convicted of illegally entering the United States to be returned to their home country.

“But Iowa cannot create its own immigration system. Its efforts, through SF 2340, intrude on the federal government’s exclusive authority to regulate the entry and removal of noncitizens, frustrate the United States’ immigration operations, and interfere with U.S. foreign relations,” the DOJ said.
