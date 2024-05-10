Quantcast
Friday, May 10, 2024

ChatGPT Firm May Let Users Create Their Own Porn

'We believe developers and users should have the flexibility to use our services as they see fit...'

Posted by Jacob Bruns
ChatGPT
ChatGPT / PHOTO: AP

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, is investigating the possibility of allowing users to create their own, personalized pornographic videos, the Guardian reported Thursday.

Along with ChatGPT, OpenAI also operate the image creator, DALL-E. The company is reportedly considering allowing users of their platforms to create content that is “not-safe-for-work.”

“We believe developers and users should have the flexibility to use our services as they see fit,” they wrote in a recently released document.

Developers are also “exploring” the possibility of providing “NSFW content in age-appropriate contexts” with a greater understanding of “societal expectations.”

Some OpenAI employees, however, claimed that the company, while open to the idea of its technology being used for erotica literature, still opposes its use for the creation of deep fake pornography.

Joanne Jang, an employee in San Franscisco who helped write the document, said that she wants to be sure that the company does not violate anybody’s “rights” by allowing them to participate in online erotica text- or image-making.

“We want to ensure that people have maximum control to the extent that it doesn’t violate the law or other people’s rights, but enabling deepfakes is out of the question, period,” Jang said, still trying to distance the company from the pornography industry.

“This doesn’t mean that we are trying now to create AI porn.”

For the sake of a few “creative cases,” she argued, it may be necessary to allow content involving sexuality or nudity, which is “important” to some AI users.

Beeban Kidron, an activist for child online safety, claimed that OpenAI has “rapidly undermined its own mission statement,” a statement that suggests the company is interested in producing “safe and beneficial” content.

According to Kidron, OpenAI’s statements are “endlessly disappointing,” concerned with “AI erotica” rather than taking “practical steps” to avoid creating additional “harms,” she said.

Clare McGlynn, a law professor at Durham University and an expert in pornography regulation, said that most companies that try to “responsibly” create pornography or other adult content typically go off the rails.

“I am deeply skeptical about any way in which they will try to limit this to consensually made, legitimate material,” she said.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Biden Sex-Assault Victim Says DOJ Still Targeting Her in Russia
Next article
SELLERS: Hillary Clinton’s Shameless Lies May Be Worse than Rape

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com