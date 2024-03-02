Quantcast
‘Free from the White Gaze’: London Play Invites Black-Only Audience

'Blackout nights are the purposeful creation of an environment in which an all-black-identifying audience can experience and discuss an event in the performing arts, film, athletic and cultural spaces — free from the white gaze...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
(Dmytro “Henry” AleksandrovHeadline USA) Leftists expressed their hatred of white people once again when they announced that a London play would host two performances where only black audience members, or those “identifying” as black, would be permitted to view the play, “free from the white gaze.”

“Slave Play” will run at the Noël Coward Theater in London’s West End from June 29, 2024, to September 21, 2024, and feature performances on July 17, 2024, and September 17, 2024, with “Black Out nights,” according to the Daily Wire.

“Blackout nights are the purposeful creation of an environment in which an all-black-identifying audience can experience and discuss an event in the performing arts, film, athletic and cultural spaces — free from the white gaze,” the theater said.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s office released a statement, in which it vaguely supported the hatred of white people.

“The prime minister is a big supporter of the arts and he believes that the arts should be inclusive and open to everyone, particularly where those arts venues are in receipt of public funding. Restricting audiences on the basis of race would be wrong and divisive,” according to the statement.

However, some of the members of Parliament questioned the hatred of the entire race of people by pointing out the hypocrisy.

“I understand the subject matter of the show may have particular resonance for some but would simply question the legality of this? In other circles, it would be illegal and racial discrimination. I don’t understand why this isn’t,” one person said.

The play’s producers tried to have a cake and eat it too by appeasing the far-left, white-people-hating crowd while also defending their blatant racism in front of normal people.

“The Broadway production conceived of Black Out nights and we are carefully considering how to incorporate this endeavor as part of two performances in our 13-week run. We will release further details soon. To be absolutely clear, no one will be prevented or precluded from attending any performance of Slave Play,” they said.

