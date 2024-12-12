Quantcast
Fox News May Buy Daily Wire as Brett Cooper Leaves Company

'It's easy to imagine a strategic partnership with Fox or someone like Fox that could be mutually beneficial...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Brett Cooper. / Screenshot: @commentssection via YouTube

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Semafor recently reported that Fox News plans to buy several news outlets, including the Daily Wire.

Axios asked the Daily Wire co-CEO Jeremy Boreing about the potential deal with Fox News. He said the company isn’t actively looking for a buyer but added that its leadership is “not closed off to an offer.”

“It’s easy to imagine a strategic partnership with Fox or someone like Fox that could be mutually beneficial. I think that we complement Fox and don’t compete with Fox,” Boreing told Axios, adding that it wouldn’t be beneficial for Fox News to buy the company because the Daily Wire’s audience is not as old as an average Fox News viewer.

The recent news came after one of the Daily Wire’s hosts, Brett Cooper, left the company.

“Hey guys, some of you have heard the rumors online, and the rumors are mostly true,” she said on Tuesday. “Today, December 10, will be my last day hosting the Comments Section and working for the Daily Wire. It is not true that I am being forced out. It was my own choice to leave.”

After Cooper announced her departure, Boreign stated that Cooper leaving the company was “bittersweet indeed.”

“We’re sad to see Brett go, but we’re excited to see her take the next step in her journey,” he said. “It’s been a pleasure to see her bring the Comments Section to life these last three years.”

Cooper posted another tweet the next day, stating that she is “grateful for good porch swings and sunrises.”

“Feeling great today and so excited for the future! Thank you so much for all your well wishes and DMs. I feel so honored that I’ve gotten to connect with so many wonderful folks. Onwards!” she wrote.

The news about Cooper leaving started with rumors, which resulted in people asking whether the rumors were true.

Many conservatives responded to Cooper leaving the company by wishing her well and praising her. Among them were Cooper’s former colleague Matt Walsh, blacklisted Hollywood actress Gina Carano, host of Conspiracy Pilled Abby Libby, conservative commentator Kangmin Lee, athlete Riley Gaines and a co-host of Pop Culture Crisis Mary Morgan, among many others.

