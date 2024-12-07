Quantcast
Rumors Swirl as Daily Wire Could Replace Host with Best Friend

'They apparently allegedly gave her acting classes to imitate Brett’s mannerisms...'

Posted by Julianna Frieman
Brett Cooper
Brett Cooper / IMAGE: The Comments Section with Brett Cooper via YouTube

(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) Rumors popped up on social media this week suggesting Daily Wire host Brett Cooper will be pushed out from the company and replaced by her best friend.

Sources at the Daily Wire allegedly told comedian Vincent Oshana that Reagan Conrad, Cooper’s producer, bridesmaid and close friend, accepted a “lucrative” contract to take over as host of The Comment Section.

“They apparently allegedly gave her acting classes to imitate Brett’s mannerisms,” Oshana said of Conrad.

Oshana said on Thursday’s episode of The Unusual Suspects podcast that he learned Cooper is legally prohibited from speaking publicly about her alleged ousting and that the Daily Wire can portray Cooper leaving however they want. He said he obtained a copy of a leaked internal letter the media company’s CEO, Jeremy Boreing, circulated claiming Cooper herself wanted to leave.

Conrad first appeared as Cooper’s guest host on Oct. 25 in an episode titled “A New Era of Conservatives Is Here.” The producer had since hosted The Comment Section nine times, which Oshana suggested was to warm viewers up to the Cooper’s replacement.

Oshana said Cooper’s contract lasts until late December.

“She’s getting screwed nine ways ’til Sunday and getting pushed out,” Oshana said on The Unusual Suspects after claiming the Daily Wire CEO is on a “warpath” against Cooper.

Cooper has not addressed rumors of her exit, nor has she stopped uploading multiple episodes of her show each week.

Daily Wire fans discussed rumors of Cooper’s departure as early as Tuesday, with some suggesting they would boycott the outlet if the rumors are true.

Claims that Cooper got into a dispute with Boreing began on TikTok, according to the entertainment outlet Mandatory, prompting rumors and Oshana’s conversations with Daily Wire sources.

Former host Candace Owens parted ways with the Daily Wire in March following public clashes about Judaism with founder and host Ben Shapiro. Cooper appeared to be friends with Owens, who has since gone on to continue her political commentary independently.

Cooper’s first episode was posted on YouTube on March 1, 2022. She has since accumulated more than 4.52 million subscribers on her channel.

She is set to star in the Daily Wire remake of Disney classic film Snow White and the original series The Pentagon Cycle.

Headline USA reached out for comment from the Daily Wire and has yet to hear back.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and the American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
