Rumors Swirl as Daily Wire Could Replace Host with Best Friend

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) Rumors popped up on social media this week suggesting Daily Wire host Brett Cooper will be pushed out from the company and replaced by her best friend.

Sources at the Daily Wire allegedly told comedian Vincent Oshana that Reagan Conrad, Cooper’s producer, bridesmaid and close friend, accepted a “lucrative” contract to take over as host of The Comment Section.

“They apparently allegedly gave her acting classes to imitate Brett’s mannerisms,” Oshana said of Conrad.

Oshana said on Thursday’s episode of The Unusual Suspects podcast that he learned Cooper is legally prohibited from speaking publicly about her alleged ousting and that the Daily Wire can portray Cooper leaving however they want. He said he obtained a copy of a leaked internal letter the media company’s CEO, Jeremy Boreing, circulated claiming Cooper herself wanted to leave.

Conrad first appeared as Cooper’s guest host on Oct. 25 in an episode titled “A New Era of Conservatives Is Here.” The producer had since hosted The Comment Section nine times, which Oshana suggested was to warm viewers up to the Cooper’s replacement.

Oshana said Cooper’s contract lasts until late December.

“She’s getting screwed nine ways ’til Sunday and getting pushed out,” Oshana said on The Unusual Suspects after claiming the Daily Wire CEO is on a “warpath” against Cooper.

Cooper has not addressed rumors of her exit, nor has she stopped uploading multiple episodes of her show each week.

Daily Wire fans discussed rumors of Cooper’s departure as early as Tuesday, with some suggesting they would boycott the outlet if the rumors are true.

If the Daily Wire replaces Brett Cooper, I will stop watching/listening, despite my love for Michael Knowles' and Matt Walsh's shows. 🙃 https://t.co/ZBsuPP3k7p — Ashley (@ProblemGirl_13) December 3, 2024

If the Daily Wire cancels Brett Cooper, I cancel the Daily Wire. They are becoming another poorly managed media company guided by ego. — Chadwick Paul (@thechadwickpaul) December 3, 2024

The Daily Wire is overrated af. What they did to Candace was ridiculous. I disagree with some of her views now but the firing was insane. If they are doing this to Brett Cooper as well… They should be boycotted like bud light https://t.co/YWXYFSt8El — Bossman (@Bossman_1776) December 2, 2024

Claims that Cooper got into a dispute with Boreing began on TikTok, according to the entertainment outlet Mandatory, prompting rumors and Oshana’s conversations with Daily Wire sources.

Former host Candace Owens parted ways with the Daily Wire in March following public clashes about Judaism with founder and host Ben Shapiro. Cooper appeared to be friends with Owens, who has since gone on to continue her political commentary independently.

Cooper’s first episode was posted on YouTube on March 1, 2022. She has since accumulated more than 4.52 million subscribers on her channel.

She is set to star in the Daily Wire remake of Disney classic film Snow White and the original series The Pentagon Cycle.

Headline USA reached out for comment from the Daily Wire and has yet to hear back.