CNN Is Allegedly Less Popular than Food Network

'This is devastating for the legacy cable news media...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
CNN Center
CNN Center in Atlanta / PHOTO: AP

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USAFox News recently claimed that its rival network, CNN, became less popular than the Food Network.

The news source reported that CNN finished No. 17 among cable stations during primetime last week. The network’s primetime shows also averaged only 367,000 total viewers from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. last week. On the other hand, Fox News averaged 2.5 million total primetime viewers during the same time.

Fox News also noted that CNN’s audience was smaller than that of Food Network, TNT, Hallmark Channel, ESPN, and even MSNBC, another left-wing network.

Conservatives on Twitter celebrated the recent news, pointing out that, as Fox News pointed out in its article, this could be a sign that mainstream media, in general, and cable networks, in particular, are becoming less popular every day, especially among young people.

Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk even pointed out in one of his social media posts that CNN couldn’t even blame the slow news cycle since many things happened recently, such as “the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, the manhunt for the killer, the drama surrounding President Trump’s cabinet picks, Joe Biden’s pardon of Hunter and the shocking fall of Bashar al-Assad in Syria.”

“This is devastating for the legacy cable news media. People are rejecting them and turning to resources like The Charlie Kirk Show, [Dan] Bongino, Megyn Kelly, Joe Rogan and War Room. And they’re coming to [Twitter] for real-time breaking news,” Kirk wrote. “We are living through a dramatic tectonic shift that will change the course of history.”

Political commentator Patrick Bet-David also responded to the recent news by writing that the fact that Food Network, History Channel and Comedy Central have higher ratings than CNN is “delicious, historic and funny at the same time.”

“Ahh, poor babies,” country star John Rich wrote.

Conservative commentator Mario Nawfal also suggested that CNN should focus on dealing with the fact that the network has become irrelevant.

Former Jan. 6, 2021, political prisoner Derrick Evans reassured Americans that the recent news was not a joke.

This did not stop others, like Elon Musk, from laughing about what had happened.

