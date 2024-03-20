Quantcast
Wednesday, March 20, 2024

Former Google Employees Admit Company Is ‘F***ing Woke’

'Because Google is f***ing woke...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Google sign
A Google sign hangs over an entrance to the company's new building in New York. / PHOTO: AP

(Dmytro “Henry” AleksandrovHeadline USA) Numerous former Google employees revealed that Google AI tool Gemini’s far-left and anti-white bias was not an accident but rather a direct result of the woke company pushing DEI practices.

“I was not shocked at all… Because I know Google well. Google Gemini’s failures revealed how broken Google’s culture is in such a visually obvious way to the world. But what happened was not a one-off incident. It was a symptom of a larger cultural phenomenon that has been taking over the company for years,” Shaun Maguire, a partner at Google Ventures from 2016 until 2019, said, according to the Daily Wire.

Maguire also mentioned that the leftist infiltration was completed even back when he started working for the company.

“By the time I joined, the word around Silicon Valley was that Google had already lost its way. It was only when I got there that I realized the full extent of it,” he said.

David Kiferbaum, a Google business manager who worked for Google from 2015 to 2023, said that he was told while he was working for the company that Google needs to hire less straight, white, men.

“I was like, ‘Whoa, I can’t believe this person is saying this out loud,'” he said.

Maguire also mentioned illegal hiring practices by saying that the company wanted to hire a female for the senior role, despite the qualifications, only because leftist activists demanded that, threatening to quit.

He then said that Ventures’ CEO, “like all of the senior leadership across Google, proved to be spineless in the face of these employee threats,” which resulted in a “diverse” female getting a job.

“Within a year, he hired a new female general partner, who was really smart but who wasn’t qualified for the job,” he said.

As a result, Maguire pointed out, that over the next two years, “highly experienced founders and seasoned investors” were replaced with “young people from minority backgrounds were coming in with virtually no investment experience whatsoever.”

“In this time, Ventures promoted a 25-year-old black woman to investment partner — the same position I held at the time — who had not yet made a single investment decision in her entire career,” he said.

After realizing that the company could not be saved, Maguire started looking for another job.

“When firms would ask me why I wanted to leave Google, I would be brutally honest. I’d say, ‘Because Google is f***ing woke. It’s not a meritocracy. And I want to work somewhere with a performance culture,’” he said.

