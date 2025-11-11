Tuesday, November 11, 2025

Florida AG Targets JPMorgan over Trump Debanking, Jack Smith Collusion

'The timing of this activity and JPMC’s termination of its business relationships with TMTG raise obvious, troubling questions...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
JP Morgan Chase
JP Morgan Chase headquarters, in New York. / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier launched a state investigation Monday into JP Morgan after the bank abruptly closed the accounts of President Donald Trump’s media company in 2024.

Uthmeier announced the probe in a video statement on X and in a letter to JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon, affirming the financial institution may have violated multiple criminal and civil anti-fraud laws as well as prohibitions against de-banking.

“Rest assured, this office will be investigating to ascertain the nature of these secret and suspicious circumstances,” Uthmeier wrote in the letter, confirming that the Office of Statewide Prosecution and Enforcement Division would handle the matter “immediately.”

The state investigation follows revelations from declassified FBI documents revealing that JP Morgan began scrutinizing Trump Media & Technology Group Corp, a Florida corporation, in 2023.

The timing coincided with subpoenas from then-Special Counsel Jack Smith, who had been directed by Attorney General Merrick Garland to investigate Trump after the 2020 election.

JPMorgan then reportedly pressed TMTG for transaction details dating back years, raising concerns that the bank’s inquiries were “pretextual,” Uthmeier wrote.

JPMorgan “insisted this fact-gathering was merely ‘due diligence,’” the Florida attorney general added. “These inquiries, however, appear to be pretextual and unrelated to their stated purpose.”

Shortly after TMTG closed a merger in March 2024, JPMorgan terminated the corporation’s bank accounts.

“The timing of this activity and JPMC’s termination of its business relationships with TMTG raise obvious, troubling questions,” Uthmeier stated.

He also ordered JPMorgan to “initiate a litigation hold to preserve all documents and records (in all formats) that may be relevant to this matter.”

Debanking became a common tactic for major financial institutions targeting Republicans, particularly those tied to Trump after the 2020 election.

These actions followed widespread Big Tech censorship, including efforts aimed at shutting down Trump, some of which later resulted in multi-million-dollar settlements.

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Pelosi Dynasty: Nepo Daughter Runs after Nancy Announces Retirement
Next article
FBI Director’s Girlfriend Sues Right-Wing Influencer for Tweeting Photo of Her

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com