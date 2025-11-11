FBI Director’s Girlfriend Sues Right-Wing Influencer for Tweeting Photo of Her

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) FBI Director Kashyap Patel’s girlfriend, Alexis Wilkins, has sued two more right-wing influencers for suggesting that she’s an Israeli asset. One of the influencers didn’t say she’s an asset, but merely tweeted a suggestive photo of her and Patel.

Wilkins’s lawsuit stems from a Sept. 14 tweet where a Twitter/X account explained how females from the Mossad—Israeli’s intelligence agency—have been used as “honeypots” to seduce government officials and other targets. In response to that tweet, right-wing influencer Elijah Schaffer tweeted a photo of Patel and Wilkins.

Holy shit. Elijah Schaffer was just sued, not for something he said, but for quote tweeting someone else and a picture…. With that and the young man being prosecuted for saying “fu** Jews”, we are officially in UK territory. People need to be loud and irate about this. An… https://t.co/Ae1EcKVKJr pic.twitter.com/F4Xalf3QxQ — Uncommon Sense (@Uncommonsince76) November 11, 2025

Schaffer didn’t explicitly say that Wilkins was an Israeli honeypot sent to seduce Patel. Nevertheless, his post prompted Wilkins to file a lawsuit on Oct. 28 in federal court.

“While [Schaffer] may not have included any caption to spell out the meaning of his post, he didn’t have to,” her lawsuit says.

“Ever since Kash Patel was appointed as Director of the FBI in February 2025, the conspiratorial corners of the internet and social media have been spreading a false narrative that Ms. Wilkins is an Israeli Mossad agent, spy, or ‘honeypot,’ who is only in a relationship with Kash Patel to spy on and manipulate the United States government.”

The lawsuit further outlines Schaffer’s history of anti-Israel rhetoric to support Wilkins’s argument that his photo of her and Patel was intended to smear her.

Schaffer, for his part, blasted the lawsuit as an attack on free speech. He says he plans to fight the lawsuit vigorously, including by obtaining discovery to see if Patel is the one pushing it.

“Does Kash Patel know about this? If he doesn’t know that his girlfriend is waging million-dollar lawsuits … what kind of FBI director doesn’t know that his girlfriend is waging frivolous lawsuits against the press?” he said. “Now if he does know, this is a proxy lawsuit by Kash Patel.”

I was just SUED for $5,000,000 over my X posts criticizing Israel by FBI director Kash Patel's inner circle. I've never engaged in defamation or illegal activity. Gross LAW FARE This is an ATTACK on free speech & an EMBARRASSMENT to the FBI & Trump Admin Here is my RESPONSE: pic.twitter.com/icLMOddwpP — E (@ElijahSchaffer) November 11, 2025

Along with Schaffer, Wilkins also sued right-wing influencer Sam Parker on Oct. 31. In that case, Parker posted an essay about Wilkins in February 2025 entitled “Who is Alexis Wilking—Girlfriend of Kash Patel?”

“I think it’s a fair question to ask why a young devout Christian woman pining for traditional Christian values is dating an Indian Hindu man old enough to be her father?” Parker said. “A man who swore his oath of allegiance to America on the Bhagavad Gita. Is all that ‘Old-Fashioned?’”

Wilkins seeks $5 million from both men. Those cases follow an initial lawsuit she filed against former FBI agent Kyle Seraphin in August over his allegations that she’s a “former Mossad agent.”

Seraphin filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit earlier this month, saying that he was was joking when he made those comments.

The rumors about Wilkins stems from her work for PragerU, which constantly pumps out pro-Israel propaganda. PragerU’s CEO, Marissa Streit served in Unit 8200—Israel’s equivalent of the NSA—and its founder, Dennis Prager, has gone on secret missions on behalf of Israel. Prager has talked about Israel sending him on a secret mission to smuggle Jewish artifacts into the Soviet Union when he was 20 years old.

However, there is no evidence that Wilkins is an intelligence agent, Mossad or otherwise.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.