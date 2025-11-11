Tuesday, November 11, 2025

Pelosi Dynasty: Nepo Daughter Runs after Nancy Announces Retirement

Christine is an attorney, left-wing activist and current member of the Democratic National Committee...

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Christine Pelosi
Christine Pelosi / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Californians may not have seen the last of the Pelosi dynasty, even after Democratic power broker Nancy Pelosi announced her retirement last week. 

Christine Pelosi, the “nepo” daughter of the former speaker of the House, announced Monday that she is running to represent San Francisco in the California state Senate. 

“I am running to represent you, San Francisco, in Sacramento,” the younger Pelosi said in a campaign video posted on X. 

Christine is an attorney, left-wing activist and current member of the Democratic National Committee. 

Her announcement ends speculation that she might run to replace her mother in Congress. 

It came just four days after Nancy Pelosi confirmed she would not seek a 20th term representing California’s 12th congressional district.  

Nancy, 85, has held the San Francisco-based seat since 1987. 

Her retirement follows growing calls for younger leadership in Washington, particularly after she led the effort to push former President Joe Biden out of the 2024 race over age concerns. 

The race to replace Pelosi has already drawn six Democratic and two Republican candidates, though GOP chances remain slim given San Francisco’s deep-blue politics. 

The Democratic primary for both the U.S. House and state legislatures is set for June 2026, with state Sen. Scott Wiener and tech entrepreneur Saikat Chakrabarti among the early contends to succeed Nancy. 

Notably, Christine is seeking to replace Wiener in the state legislature. 

Headline USA has reached out to Christine for comment on her decision, but she did not respond before publication.

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Senate Votes to Reopen Government, Sending Funding Bills to House
Next article
Florida AG Targets JPMorgan over Trump Debanking, Jack Smith Collusion

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com