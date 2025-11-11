Pelosi Dynasty: Nepo Daughter Runs after Nancy Announces Retirement

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Californians may not have seen the last of the Pelosi dynasty, even after Democratic power broker Nancy Pelosi announced her retirement last week.

Christine Pelosi, the “nepo” daughter of the former speaker of the House, announced Monday that she is running to represent San Francisco in the California state Senate.

“I am running to represent you, San Francisco, in Sacramento,” the younger Pelosi said in a campaign video posted on X.

Christine is an attorney, left-wing activist and current member of the Democratic National Committee.

In courtrooms, campaigns and corridors of power, I’ve fought to build Power For The People. And that’s why I’m running for California Senate. pic.twitter.com/jncXmCCx6l — Christine Pelosi (@sfpelosi) November 10, 2025

Her announcement ends speculation that she might run to replace her mother in Congress.

It came just four days after Nancy Pelosi confirmed she would not seek a 20th term representing California’s 12th congressional district.

Nancy, 85, has held the San Francisco-based seat since 1987.

Her retirement follows growing calls for younger leadership in Washington, particularly after she led the effort to push former President Joe Biden out of the 2024 race over age concerns.

The race to replace Pelosi has already drawn six Democratic and two Republican candidates, though GOP chances remain slim given San Francisco’s deep-blue politics.

The Democratic primary for both the U.S. House and state legislatures is set for June 2026, with state Sen. Scott Wiener and tech entrepreneur Saikat Chakrabarti among the early contends to succeed Nancy.

Notably, Christine is seeking to replace Wiener in the state legislature.

Headline USA has reached out to Christine for comment on her decision, but she did not respond before publication.