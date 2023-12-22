Quantcast
Thursday, December 21, 2023

Fla., Texas Consider Removing Biden from Ballot over Corruption, Open Border

Posted by Jacob Bruns
A poll worker deposits ballots at an official drop box in Miami during the 2020 election. / PHOTO: AP

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) Republicans in both Florida and Texas are considering removing President Joe Biden from the 2024 Democratic primary ballot due to his family’s corruption as well as the border crisis that has ensued under his watch, Townhall reported.

After the activist Colorado Supreme Court made an arbitrary decision this week to boot former President Donald Trump off the ballot, claiming he had engaged in an “insurrection,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, one of Trump’s main opponents in the GOP primary, noted that the decision could be replicated by red states against Biden.

“There was no trial on any of this,” DeSantis said. “They basically just said, what, you can’t be on the ballot? I mean, how does that work?”

He cited Biden’s several “constitutional violations” as potential grounds for removal from the ballot.

“Could we just say that Biden can’t be on the ballot because he let in 8 million illegals into the country and violated the constitution, which he has?” DeSantis asked.

“Can we just say, oh, well, they have money coming to Hunter?” he added, in reference to the president’s troubled son, who faces several indictments and ongoing investigations of his own.

Texas’s Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick echoed DeSantis, citing Biden’s border crisis in particular.

“Seeing what happened in Colorado [Tuesday night] makes me think — except we believe in democracy in Texas—maybe we should take Joe Biden off the ballot in Texas for allowing 8 million people to cross the border since he’s been president, disrupting our state far more than anything anyone else has done in recent history,” Patrick said told reporters.

Former Trump attorney Jenna Ellis—herself no stranger to left-wing lawfare attacks after being charged in the Fulton County, Ga., racketeering case—suggested that Colorado Republicans should vote to remove Biden from the ballot as well, the New York Post reported.

“What is absolutely wild about this opinion from the Colorado Supreme Court is that it contains no limiting principle,” Ellis offered.

“Republicans should immediately file suit in Colorado to remove Biden from the ballot, citing his failure to secure the border and allowing an invasion falls within the Court’s broad definition of ‘engaging in insurrection,’” she added. “Challenge this nonsense.”

In response to the partisan debacle, Trump’s campaign issued a statement accusing the “Soros-funded” attempt to “interfere in an election on behalf of Crooked Joe Biden.”

They also claimed that Democrat leadership is in a “state of paranoia” over the “growing, dominant lead President Trump has amassed in the polls,” and therefore needs to “stop the American voters” from determining the next president.

