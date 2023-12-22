Planned Parenthood Got $1,78M in Tax Dollars for Murdering Babies

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) A recently released report from the U.S. Government Accountability Office [GAO] revealed that Planned Parenthood took $1,78 billion from the taxpayers’ pockets for murdering unborn babies.

The report that documented the amount of federal funding received by certain baby murderers was requested by 142 congressional Republicans led by Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., Rep. Chris Smith, R-N.J. and Rep. Vicky Hartzler, R-Mo., in January 2022.

The U.S. government used taxpayers’ funds to subsidize the domestic and global abortion industry, according to the GAO.

The amount of federal funding received by certain abortion providers between 2019 and 2021 was documented by Federal Funding for Certain Organizations Providing Health-Related Services.

Among the organizations were PP, International Planned Parenthood Federation [IPPF], MSI Reproductive Choices and at least four U.S. abortion slaughterhouses which received a combined total of $1.89 billion through grants, agreements, loans and programs like Medicare, Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance.

PP, which was responsible for the deaths of over 1 million unborn babies between 2019 and 2021, received the biggest paycheck — $1.78 billion.

Rep. Smith, who is also a co-chairman of the Congressional Pro-Life Caucus, said that while the PP was receiving an enormous amount of money, Americans were struggling during the COVID-19 hysteria, according to Life News.

“This [amount] included $90.14 million in forgivable loans through the Paycheck Protection Program — money that could have gone to struggling small businesses, many of which were forced to close,” he said.

Smith then continued criticizing PP.

“Federal taxpayer dollars should not be funneled to big abortion corporations like Planned Parenthood, which has killed over 9.3 million unborn children since 1970, including 1.11 million between 2019-2021. This money would have been better spent helping the businesses that were forced to close or providing comprehensive medical support for both women and children,” he said.

Sen. Blackburn also bashed the baby-murdering organization.

“It is appalling that big abortion providers are continuing to receive billions of dollars in federal taxpayer funding. While small businesses struggled to make ends meet during the pandemic, Planned Parenthood illegally siphoned over $90 million from the Paycheck Protection Program, specifically designed to help our mom-and-pop shops keep their doors open,” she said.