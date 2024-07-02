Quantcast
Monday, July 1, 2024

Fla. Teen Charged w/ Felony for Doing Donuts on ‘Pride’ Crosswalk

'Maier was captured on video...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Christian Maier Mugshot (Source: St. Petersburg Police Department's Facebook Department / Edits by Headline USA)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USAA Florida teenager has been arrested after allegedly defacing a pro-LGBTQ mural in St. Petersburg, Florida. 

Christian Maier, 18, was apprehended on Monday after a month-long manhunt and now faces charges of felony criminal mischief and street racing, the St. Petersburg Police Department announced in a press release. 

Maier was captured on video on May 22nd, at 3:45 a.m., recklessly maneuvering his car in a way to leave several tire marks across the mural and causing significant damage,” the police claimed.

It isn’t immediately clear whether the damage was caused intentionally. However, St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch cited homophobia as the motive in May. 

“In light of the recent vandalism targeting our Progressive Pride flag mural, I want to emphasize that there is no place for hate in St. Petersburg,” Welch stated in an Instagram post. 

“We stand united in valuing and appreciating every resident, regardless of their orientation, gender identity, or expression,” he added.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mayor Ken Welch (@mayorkenwelch)

Despite the apparent damage, the mural was quickly restored in in time for Pride Month, which ran from June 1 to June 30. 

According to Pinellas County Jail records reviewed by Headline USA, Maier was released after posting a $5,500 bond, having been in custody for just over five hours.

St. Petersburg celebrated its Pride Parade on June 22, as announced by the St. Pete Pride non-profit organization. 

“If you haven’t been to a St Pete Pride Parade, this is your year!! Get ready to paint the town RAINBOW as we light up Bayshore Dr in downtown St. Pete with love, unity, and the undeniable energy of Florida’s Largest Pride Parade!” the non-profit wrote on its website.

“The 2024 St Pete Pride Parade, presented by Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa, will step off from Albert Whitted Park on June 22nd at 6pm! Check out the map below,” it added. 

