Whitmer, Obama Secretly Taking Aggressive Measures to Oust Biden

(Headline USA) Despite privately waging an aggressive campaign to undermine President Joe Biden, top Democrats were continuing to put up public shows of support, underscoring the same sort of cynical gaslighting that had resulted in the 81-year-old president having been propped up for so long with considerable damage done both to the party and the nation as a result.



Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, one of the rumored Democrats who could replace Biden if the party decides to ditch him, reportedly told Biden’s campaign that she had no intention of challenging him, according to Politico.

Whitmer had a phone call with Biden campaign chair Jennifer O’Malley Dillon last week and expressed frustration that her name was being tossed around as a potential replacement for Biden should the president step down from the top of the ticket. She also allegedly disavowed efforts by others in the party to pressure Biden to abandon his reelection bid.

However, Whitmer then warned Dillon that Biden’s disastrous debate performance last month might have just guaranteed a victory for former President Donald Trump in the critical swing state of Michigan, according to Politico.

Some suspect that the report from Politico could be part of the Biden campaign’s effort to dissuade any potential challengers to the weakened Biden.

According to former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, sources familiar with Whitmer’s thinking said the governor was very interested in replacing Biden, and that she has been “promoting herself aggressively” in key establishment circles.

From an unusually good source: Obama’s tweet supporting Joe Biden was disingenuous. In private, Obama is telling people Biden can’t win, and he is therefore in favor of an open convention. Obama will not say whom he supports, nor as of yesterday afternoon had he met personally… — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) July 1, 2024

Though Democratic leaders have thus far rebuffed calls from leftist pundits to replace Biden, Carlson argued they are being “disingenuous.”

Former President Barack Obama, for example, is “in favor of an open convention” despite his recent social media post urging his party to continue backing Biden.

Bad debate nights happen. Trust me, I know. But this election is still a choice between someone who has fought for ordinary folks his entire life and someone who only cares about himself. Between someone who tells the truth; who knows right from wrong and will give it to the… — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) June 28, 2024

“In private, Obama is telling people Biden can’t win,” Carlson reported. “Obama will not say whom he supports, nor as of yesterday afternoon had he met personally with Biden to deliver the message.”

Biden’s team made it clear following a weekend meeting with family members that the aging president currently does not intend to step aside.

In a new ad released on Monday, Biden said, “I know I’m not a young man. But like millions of Americans, I know when you get knocked down, you get back up.”

Whitmer, meanwhile, has fueled suspicions of yet another rampant vote-fraud campaign underway after passing laws that would make it difficult for election watchers to challenge suspected fraud.

Reports emerged over the weekend some voter registration forms were being printed with a picture of Michelle Obama on them, subtly urging Democrat voters to respond and simultaneously repulsing others.