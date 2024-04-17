Quantcast
Wednesday, April 17, 2024

First Jurors Picked in Trump’s Business Records Trial

'This conflicted, Trump Hating Judge won’t let me respond to people that are on TV lying and spewing hate all day long...'

Donald Trump civil trial
Former President Donald Trump speaks from the defense table to Judge Arthur Engoron at the end of closing arguments by the defense at New York Supreme Court. / IMAGE: Elizabeth Williams via AP

(Brett Rowland, The Center Square) Efforts to pick a jury continued Tuesday, the second day of former President Donald Trump’s unprecedented criminal trial.

Trump is the first president to face criminal charges, which he described as a politically motivated prosecution designed to keep him from returning to the White House in a re-match with President Joe Biden this November.

The process of picking 12 jurors and six alternates could take the rest of the week. As of Wednesday morning, seven jurors had been selected.

At least one of the dismissed jurors already had spokent to media, an alarming breech of judicial integrity that hinted at the level of two-tiered justice that likely lies ahead.

Critics noted that demonstrably biased Judge Juan Merchan had insisted that a hatred of Trump not be the sole disqualifying factor if potential jurors claimed that they could follow the court’s instructions to render an impartial verdict in spite of their prejudices.

It is one of several red flags already calling into question the validity of the trial, which George Soros-backed Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg had to rewrite the law to file, turning a state-based misdemeanor for which the statute of limitations already had expired into a federal felony, while still holding the trial in state court.

Bragg’s office and the Biden Justice Department have also been exposed for collusion, and the U.S. Attorney’s office forced a delay of the trial last month with an 11th-hour document dump.

Merchan also has been called upon to recuse due to his past record of donating to Democrat causes and candidates, including President Joe Biden’s 2020 campaign.

His daughter Loren Merchan has received millions of dollars doing campaign-related work for several high profile Democrats, including Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.; and Vice President Kamala Harris, some of which involved raising money off the case that her father is currently overseeing.

Following Trump’s criticism of the conflict of interests, the judge imposed a sweeping gag order that prevented Trump from criticizing his and Bragg’s families, along with other court officials and potential witnesses.

Merchan said he expected opening statements to begin Monday, The Hill reported.

Trump again lashed out on his social media platform and has used the trial to support his fundraising efforts.

“This conflicted, Trump Hating Judge won’t let me respond to people that are on TV lying and spewing hate all day long,” Trump posted on Truth Social on Tuesday.

“He is running rough shod over my lawyers and legal team,” he continued. “The New York System of ‘Justice’ is being decimated by critics from all over the World. I want to speak, or at least be able to respond. Election Interference! RIGGED, UNCONSTITUTIONAL TRIAL! Take off the Gag Order!!!”

Trump pleaded not guilty in April 2023 to 34 felony counts related to charges he paid off Stormy Daniels through a lawyer before the 2016 presidential election and covered it up as a legal expense before being elected president.

Trump faces 88 felony charges spread across four cases in Florida, Georgia, New York and Washington.

