Fetterman Blasts Squatters’ Rights, Soft-on-Crime Policies: ‘I Am Not Woke’

(Headline USA) Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., blasted squatters and leftist soft-on-crime policies this weekend, insisting he is not “woke.”

Asked about multiple reports in recent months of squatters taking over law-abiding citizens’ homes, Fetterman told the New York Post that squatters have “no rights” and should be charged as criminals.

“How can you even pretend that this is anything other than you’re just breaking the law?” he said.

“It’s wild, that if you go away on a long trip, for 30 days, and someone breaks into your home and suddenly they have rights,” he continued. “This is crazy. Like, if somebody stole your car and then they held it for 30 days, then somehow you now have some rights?”

Fetterman also urged city officials across the country to adopt more aggressive crime policies, specifically blasting New York City for the death of police officer Jonathan Diller, whose alleged murderer had several prior arrests.

“If you have those kinds of established records, it doesn’t serve any greater goal to allow people that are offending, offending, offending and allow them to not be held accountable,” Fetterman said.

When asked why he’s willing to take positions that much of the Left would reject, Fetterman clarified, “I am not woke.”

The Pennsylvania Democrat has become increasingly distant from the Democratic Party’s left-flank, despite running as a progressive in 2020. Particularly on the issue of Israel, Fetterman has been more and more willing to break with party leadership.

Responding to recent comments from Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., recent comments against the Israeli government, for example, Fetterman said Democrats need to check themselves.

“To call for effectively… like a regime change, I disagree,” Fetterman said.

“I didn’t agree because Israel is a democracy, it is our key special ally,” he continued. “And our nation wouldn’t appreciate any kind of foreign input. So why should we do that for Israel?”