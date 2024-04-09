Quantcast
Monday, April 8, 2024

Fetterman Blasts Squatters’ Rights, Soft-on-Crime Policies: ‘I Am Not Woke’

'How can you even pretend that this is anything other than you’re just breaking the law?'

Posted by Contributing Author
John Fetterman
John Fetterman IMAGE: @RNCResearch via Twitter

(Headline USA) Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., blasted squatters and leftist soft-on-crime policies this weekend, insisting he is not “woke.”

Asked about multiple reports in recent months of squatters taking over law-abiding citizens’ homes, Fetterman told the New York Post that squatters have “no rights” and should be charged as criminals.

“How can you even pretend that this is anything other than you’re just breaking the law?” he said.

“It’s wild, that if you go away on a long trip, for 30 days, and someone breaks into your home and suddenly they have rights,” he continued. “This is crazy. Like, if somebody stole your car and then they held it for 30 days, then somehow you now have some rights?”

Fetterman also urged city officials across the country to adopt more aggressive crime policies, specifically blasting New York City for the death of police officer Jonathan Diller, whose alleged murderer had several prior arrests.

“If you have those kinds of established records, it doesn’t serve any greater goal to allow people that are offending, offending, offending and allow them to not be held accountable,” Fetterman said.

When asked why he’s willing to take positions that much of the Left would reject, Fetterman clarified, “I am not woke.”

The Pennsylvania Democrat has become increasingly distant from the Democratic Party’s left-flank, despite running as a progressive in 2020. Particularly on the issue of Israel, Fetterman has been more and more willing to break with party leadership.

Responding to recent comments from Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., recent comments against the Israeli government, for example, Fetterman said Democrats need to check themselves.

“To call for effectively… like a regime change, I disagree,” Fetterman said.

“I didn’t agree because Israel is a democracy, it is our key special ally,” he continued. “And our nation wouldn’t appreciate any kind of foreign input. So why should we do that for Israel?”

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Biden May Be Ineligible for Ohio’s General Election Ballot
Next article
Washed-Up Star Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Regrets Endorsing Biden in 2020

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com