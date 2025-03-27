Report: Feds Probing Whether Pfizer Fixed 2020 Election w/ Delayed Vaccine Announcement

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) Federal prosecutors in Manhattan are looking into a claim that Pfizer delayed announcing the “success” of the COVID vaccine until after the 2020 election, according to the Wall Street Journal.

British drugmaker GSK brought the claim after one of its senior scientists, who previously worked at Pfizer, allegedly told colleagues the pharmaceutical company purposefully didn’t release the news until after the 2020 election.

The outlet reported at least two people in connection with the allegation spoke with prosecutors.

Phil Dormitzer allegedly made the remarks while at GSK and has since left the company.

“Prosecutors have asked about what Dormitzer said to GSK executives in late 2024 about what happened at Pfizer in 2020, according to people familiar with the investigation,” the Journal reported.

Pfizer denied the allegations and gave the outlet a comment stating it is willing to answer any questions.

“Pfizer remains ready, willing, and able to explain why any allegation of impropriety is utter nonsense,” it said.

The company told Forbes the company has “consistently and transparently reiterated the facts and the timeline.”

President Donald Trump previously made similar claims that Pfizer withheld knowledge on its alleged vaccine success.

“The @US_FDA and the Democrats didn’t want to have me get a Vaccine WIN, prior to the election, so instead it came out five days later – As I’ve said all along!” Trump wrote on social media after the 2020 election.

The safety of the COVID vaccines have been speculated since it was released. There has been concerns that the vaccines could cause myocarditis.

A Freedom of Information Act on a myocarditis study was released in March 2024 and was entirely redacted.