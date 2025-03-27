Quantcast
Thursday, March 27, 2025

Report: Feds Probing Whether Pfizer Fixed 2020 Election w/ Delayed Vaccine Announcement

'The @US_FDA and the Democrats didn’t want to have me get a Vaccine WIN, prior to the election, so instead it came out five days later – As I’ve said all along...'

Posted by Maire Clayton
child's COVID-19 vaccine dose
Nurse Lydia Holly prepares a child's COVID-19 vaccine dose at Children's National Hospital in Washington. / PHOTO: AP

(Maire Clayton, Headline USAFederal prosecutors in Manhattan are looking into a claim that Pfizer delayed announcing the “success” of the COVID vaccine until after the 2020 election, according to the Wall Street Journal.

British drugmaker GSK brought the claim after one of its senior scientists, who previously worked at Pfizer, allegedly told colleagues the pharmaceutical company purposefully didn’t release the news until after the 2020 election.

The outlet reported at least two people in connection with the allegation spoke with prosecutors.

Phil Dormitzer allegedly made the remarks while at GSK and has since left the company.

“Prosecutors have asked about what Dormitzer said to GSK executives in late 2024 about what happened at Pfizer in 2020, according to people familiar with the investigation,” the Journal reported.

Pfizer denied the allegations and gave the outlet a comment stating it is willing to answer any questions.

“Pfizer remains ready, willing, and able to explain why any allegation of impropriety is utter nonsense,” it said.

The company told Forbes the company has “consistently and transparently reiterated the facts and the timeline.”

President Donald Trump previously made similar claims that Pfizer withheld knowledge on its alleged vaccine success.

“The @US_FDA and the Democrats didn’t want to have me get a Vaccine WIN, prior to the election, so instead it came out five days later – As I’ve said all along!” Trump wrote on social media after the 2020 election.

The safety of the COVID vaccines have been speculated since it was released. There has been concerns that the vaccines could cause myocarditis.

Freedom of Information Act on a myocarditis study was released in March 2024 and was entirely redacted.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
LA Issues Just Four Permits for Rebuilding Pacific Palisades after 75 days
Next article
Trump Calls for Defunding NPR, PBS

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com