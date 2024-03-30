Quantcast
Saturday, March 30, 2024

Fed. Judge Strikes Down Biden’s ‘Climate Change’ Rule

'This was a clear case of blatant overreach by the Biden Administration from the beginning, and we commend the Court for its ruling that a ‘federal administrative agency cannot act without congressional authorization'...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
President Joe Biden speaks during an event on the campus of George Mason University in Manassas, Va., Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, to campaign for abortion rights, a top issue for Democrats in the upcoming presidential election. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

(Dmytro “Henry” AleksandrovHeadline USA) A Texas federal judge struck down a rule from the Biden administration that required states and cities to measure and set goals for reducing greenhouse gas emissions that are “associated with transportation.”

The Federal Highway Administration’s (FHA) rule was criticized by Republicans who argued that the federal government lacked authority to implement the mandate and that it was an attempt by the Biden administration to impose its “climate change” agenda on conservative states, the Daily Wire reported.

In December 2023, Texas sued to have the rule vacated and a federal judge sided with the state on March 27, 2024.

“A federal administrative agency cannot act without congressional authorization. Here, the [FHA] created a rule requiring the states to measure, report and set declining targets for the amount of carbon dioxide emitted by vehicles using the interstate and national highway systems. Texas sued, alleging that the agency lacked authority to enact the rule. Given the statutory text’s plain language and context, the Court agrees,” Judge James Hendrix of the Northern District of Texas and a Donald Trump appointee wrote.

The Department of Transportation had attempted to override the law’s “clear limitation of authorized performance measures to those that track the physical condition and efficiency of the interstate and national-highway systems,” Hendrix wrote in his 49-page decision.

The Wire reported that the judge said that for the federal government to force states to make greenhouse gas measurements Congress either had to amend 23 U.S. Code Section 150, a federal law related to national highways and interstates, or pass an entirely new law.

Republicans in Congress, including Transportation and Infrastructure Committee Chairman Sam Graves, R-Mo., and Highways and Transit Subcommittee Chairman Rick Crawford, R-Ark., celebrated the decision.

“This was a clear case of blatant overreach by the Biden Administration from the beginning, and we commend the Court for its ruling that a ‘federal administrative agency cannot act without congressional authorization,’” Graves and Crawford said.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Student Protesters Call 911 for Tampon, Pee in Bottles to Avoid Arrest

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com