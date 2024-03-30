Student Protesters Call 911 for Tampon, Pee in Bottles to Avoid Arrest

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Student protesters at Vanderbilt University realized that they were not prepared for their sit-in protest against Israel, which resulted in them urinating into plastic bottles and calling 911 because one of the protesters said that she would go into toxic shock if she couldn’t change her tampon.

It all started when the students rushed into Kirkland Hall, an administrative building on the Vanderbilt campus that was closed for construction, pushing past a Community Service Officer.

The demonstrators remained inside the building for about 21.5 hours, protesting the university administration’s decision to halt a vote from the student government in favor of the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement against Israel, according to the Daily Wire.

However, the protest was derailed when the students realized they couldn’t leave the hall to even go to a bathroom without getting arrested for their protest. At one point, other leftists gathered in front of the building and clapped while chanting “Let them pee! Let them eat!”

Some of the other protesters called emergency medical services for a woman who said that she was at risk of toxic shock because she was not able to change her tampon, citing concerns that she would be arrested if she left the building.

The leftists also blamed the university for “starving” them after the officers monitoring the sit-in were brought food from Panera Bread for themselves.

“Vanderbilt administration prohibited students from receiving food from outside Kirkland and students are currently peeing in bottles,” one graphic posted by students about the sit-in said.

In the end, four of the students were arrested and 16 of the students were reportedly suspended. In addition to that, one journalist covering the event on behalf of the Nashville Scene was arrested by the university police after he allegedly attempted to enter an administrative building despite being told by authorities that he could not enter.

In her statement, Vanderbilt Spokeswoman Julia Jordan explained the reasons for the arrests, saying that three students pushed “a Community Service Officer and a staff member who offered to meet with them as they entered Kirkland Hall on Tuesday,” going on to add that “a fourth student has been charged with vandalism after breaking a window on the building’s exterior last evening,” the Wire reported.