Report: Classified ‘Russiagate’ Docs Found inside ‘Burn Bags’ at FBI HQ

The new information comes as Patel is purportedly running an investigation into whether there was a “grand conspiracy” between intelligence officials and Democratic politicians...

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Fox News reported Wednesday that FBI Director Kashyap Patel purportedly found a trove of classified Russiagate records inside “burn bags” in a secret bureau room.

“Multiple burn bags were found and filled with thousands of documents,” Fox News reported, citing anonymous sources who said that the “burn bag” system is used to sensitive documents.

“One of the documents FBI officials found in a burn bag was the classified annex to former special counsel John Durham’s final report, which includes the underlying intelligence he reviewed.”

Fox News’s sources reportedly said the classified annex includes information about how a foreign CIA source predicted that the FBI would spread the dubious claims behind the Trump-Russia collusion hoax, even before the bureau launched Crossfire Hurricane. This annex also reportedly shows that credible evidence of possible misconduct was deliberately overlooked by the FBI.

The annex is being provided to Sen. Chuck Grassley’s office, who will make it public, according to Fox.

The new information comes as Patel is purportedly running an investigation into whether there was a “grand conspiracy” between intelligence officials and Democratic politicians.

Patel’s FBI’s broader conspiracy case would allow a special prosecutor more time to connect recent alleged crimes to older events, treating them as part of a continuing conspiracy or racketeering operation. The probe could also enable the empaneling of a grand jury outside Washington, D.C., where Trump has historically faced unfavorable juries. Florida, where overt acts of the alleged conspiracy occurred, is being considered as an alternative venue.

A former federal prosecutor noted, “Florida is an intriguing option because overt acts of the alleged conspiracy occurred there and are still inside the statute of limitations.”

Republican investigators argue that the federal government may have engaged in a planned effort to shield political allies. They claim this began when the government exonerated Hillary Clinton despite her mishandling of classified information via a private email server.

They also allege the government ignored foreign intelligence suggesting wrongdoing in that case. In addition, investigators assert that authorities failed to look into reports that China attempted to interfere in the 2020 election using fake driver’s licenses tied to mail-in ballots. They further contend that government officials labeled Hunter Biden’s laptop as “Russian disinformation,” even though forensic evidence later confirmed its authenticity.

According to these Republicans, investigators also obstructed probes into Hunter Biden’s alleged tax and gun-related offenses. Finally, they accuse the government of hiding concerns about President Joe Biden’s cognitive fitness in the lead-up to the 2024 election.

Similarly, efforts to pursue Trump—often with unsubstantiated evidence—may be reviewed as attempts to deprive him and his supporters of civil liberties and to sway elections.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

