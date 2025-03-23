FBI Spent the Weekend Redacting Jeffrey Epstein Files

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel still haven’t lived up to their promise to release all the DOJ’s records on notorious deceased sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein—but agents are reportedly working around the clock, including over the weekend, to redact information for impending publication.

CNN reported Saturday that “FBI agents are working around the clock—some in 12-hour overnight shifts—on a frenzied mission this week.”

“For much of the week, agents could be seen filing into a room at FBI headquarters, with some also doing the work at field offices in New York and at an FBI office in Chantilly, Virginia,” CNN said, citing anonymous people briefed on the matter.

“For hours, agents sit at banks of computers, using editing software to identify redactions required under federal laws, including the Privacy Act. The material also includes video.”

According to CNN, agents have been ordered to set aside other investigations—including some related to ongoing threats from China and Iran—to help redact the Epstein filed.

However, CNN is reporting that the new info is unlikely to be revelatory.

“Justice and FBI officials don’t believe the new documents set to be released in the coming days will contain any bombshells,” the outlet reported.

“A Justice official says that even if the latest tranche of documents don’t satisfy questions from critics, the department is satisfied that the public will end up having access to more documents and evidence than they would have if Bondi hadn’t ordered the review.”

Bondi has said that agents must redact victim information, as well as national security info—the latter category sparking more speculation that Epstein was some sort of government asset.

CNN’s report comes about a month after the White House staged a publicity stunt, in which a gaggle of pro-Israel conservative political commentators were provided binders that read “The Epstein Files.” It turned out, all the documents in the binders had already been released, and that the binders contained more redactions than the already-public documents.

Bondi later blamed FBI duplicity for her phony disclosure, alleging that the bureau’s New York office has been suppressing hundreds of documents.

“I learned from a source that the FBI Field Office in New York was in possession of thousands of pages of documents related to the investigation and indictment of Epstein,” she said in an open letter to Patel on Feb. 27.

“By 8 a.m. tomorrow, February 28, the FBI will deliver the full and complete Epstein files to my office, including all records, documents, audio and video recordings, and materials related to Jeffrey Epstein and his clients, regardless of how such information was obtained.”

Epstein’s crimes and connections to famous people have long been a subject of public fascination and media scrutiny. Over the years, thousands of pages of records have been released through lawsuits, his criminal dockets, public disclosures and Freedom of Information Act requests.

In January 2024, a court unsealed a trove of documents that had been collected as evidence in a lawsuit filed Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre. Much of the material, including transcripts of victim interviews and old police reports, had already been publicly known.

Epstein sexually abused children hundreds of times over more than a decade, exploiting vulnerable girls as young as 14. He allegedly killed himself in 2019 while awaiting trial in his Manhattan jail cell.

The case has drawn widespread attention because of Epstein and his former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell’s links to royals, presidents and billionaires. Maxwell herself is the daughter of the late British media tycoon Robert Maxwell, who once owned the New York Daily News.

Maxwell, 62, was found guilty in December 2021 of luring young girls to Epstein so he could molest them, between 1994 and 2004. She was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Numerous researchers have determined that Epstein and the Maxwells were intelligence assets, providing information to agencies such as the FBI, CIA, and Israel’s intelligence agency, the Mossad. An ongoing lawsuit from an unknown Epstein victim, “Jane Doe 200,” is seeking to compel Epstein’s estate to release records that would confirm these connections.

Given the pro-Israel stance held by the White House and its conservative influencers, many researchers are skeptical that the DOJ’s Epstein document dumps will reveal the truth about who he was working for, and why.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.