New Lawsuit: Jeffrey Epstein Was a Mossad Agent

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) A new lawsuit from one of Jeffrey Epstein’s victims has alleged what many observers have suspected for years: that Epstein was an intelligence asset.

Specifically, Monday’s lawsuit from an unknown Epstein victim “Jane Doe 200” said that Epstein worked for the Mossad, which is Israel’s intelligence service.

“Doe was told that Maxwell’s father, Robert Maxwell, was in the Mossad and Doe was led to believe by both Maxwell and Epstein that Epstein was as well, further demonstrating the unique power and connections that Epstein possessed,” stated the lawsuit, referring to Ghislaine Maxwell’s father, who was also known as “Israel’s superspy.”

New lawsuit from a Jeffrey Epstein victim says Epstein boasted of being a Mossad agent pic.twitter.com/mKb0b6JAv4 — Ken Silva (@JD_Cashless) June 25, 2024

“Epstein himself praised Robert Maxwell as an exceptional Mossad agent while also weaving in stories about his own personal and business relationships with powerful and diverse individuals, from presidents, to the intelligence community, to an infamous arms dealer,” the lawsuit said.

“Not only did Epstein hint at being a Mossad agent, but he also further demonstrated his power and unique connections by boasting that he was a member of the Trilateral Commission and a member on the Council on Foreign Relations, always in the context of portraying himself as one of the most influential men in the world.”

While detailing the alleged Mossad connections, the lawsuit didn’t mention that Epstein was likely an FBI informant and CIA asset, too.

Epstein and his longtime girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell were accused of flying underage girls by private jet to his private island in the U.S. Virgin Islands for sexual exploitation. There, it’s widely thought that they used the underage girls to entice and blackmail a variety of politicians, businessmen and other powerbrokers.

Epstein faced criminal charges in Florida in 2006 but was able to get a more lenient plea deal that saved him from a long prison sentence. He was sentenced to 18 months but served more than a year in a Florida state prison.

In 2019, Epstein died while awaiting trial in New York after prosecutors concluded they were not bound to the terms of Epstein’s 2006 deal.

Authorities said he committee suicide by hanging himself in his jail cell, but that ruling has been widely scrutinized because of the circumstances related to his death and the potential number of high-profile co-conspirators he could have implicated.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.