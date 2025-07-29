Tuesday, July 29, 2025

FBI Russiagate Hoaxer Peter Strzok Deletes Social Media Posts, Including Potential Evidence

'Is the fact that there is no statute of limitation on treason the reason Peter Strzok deleted all of his X posts?'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Peter Strzok
Peter Strzok / IMAGE: CBS News via YouTube

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) They’re all gone. 

All of former FBI agent Peter Strzok’s X posts have reportedly vanished from the Wayback Machine, raising concerns that potential evidence may be lost forever following his mass deletion. 

Critics noted the disappearance on Monday, as the Trump administration continues pulling back the curtain on how the Obama-era FBI worked overnight to push the Trump-Russia collusion hoax behind closed doors. 

Strzok served as deputy assistant director of the FBI’s Counterintelligence Division and led the bureau’s Trump-Russia probe during the 2016 election. 

According to his X bio, Strzok had been active on the platform since 2018. But critics say he wiped his account shortly after Kash Patel was confirmed as FBI director in February 2025. 

Headline USA could not independently verify whether Strzok deleted his emails or whether archived versions of his posts ever existed. 

Users visiting the archival site and entering Strzok’s X profile link are met with a message: “Sorry. This URL has been excluded from the Wayback Machine.” 

Critics also blasted the Wayback Machine for excluding the page, though users can request content be delisted from the archive. 

 “The FBI will raid your house to steal every digital device to you own to scour every text, every email, every search engine search, every website you ever visited, but the FBI’s top spy chief had the wayback machine purge every public tweet he ever made from the Internet forever,” said Mike Benz, director of the Foundation for Freedom Online. 

Popular X account Amuse questioned whether the deletion was connected to a potential investigation—or even possible criminal conduct. 

“Is the fact that there is no statute of limitation on treason the reason Peter Strzok deleted all of his X posts? Really feels like he should face some consequences for his crimes,” the page wrote. “What do you think? Remember Biden refused to give him a pardon.” 

