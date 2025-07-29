NYC Gunman Was Reportedly Targeting NFL Headquarters

(Headline USA) New York City Mayor Eric Adams said Tuesday that a gunman who killed four people at a Manhattan office building was trying to target the headquarters of the National Football League but took the wrong elevator.

Investigators believe Shane Tamura was trying to get to the NFL offices after shooting several people in the building’s lobby but accidentally entered the wrong set of elevator banks, Adams said in interviews on Tuesday.

Shane Tamura, a standout running back who graduated in 2016, was identified as the NYC shooter. The NFL headquarters, located in the targeted building, may have been a motive for the attack. “Possibly white” shooter according to CNN. pic.twitter.com/lz1lqWdyEB — Digital Gal (@DigitalGal_X) July 29, 2025

Four people, including an off-duty New York City police officer, were killed. Police said Tamura had a history of mental illness, and a rambling note found on his body suggested he had a grievance against the NFL over an unsubstantiated claim that he suffered from chronic traumatic encephalopathy. He had played football in high school in California nearly two decades ago.

The note claimed he had been suffering from CTE — the degenerative brain disease that has been linked to concussions and other repeated head trauma common in contact sports like football — and said his brain should be studied after he died, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press.

CNN described the Manhattan gunman, 27-year-old Shane Tamura of Las Vegas, as “possibly white.” Tamura, clearly not white, took the life of an NYPD officer and at least four other innocent people on Monday in a Park Avenue building. You don’t hate legacy media nearly enough. pic.twitter.com/sdfeGJgo4N — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) July 29, 2025

It also specifically referenced the National Football League, the person said.

A motive has not been determined but investigators were looking into, based on the note, whether he might’ve specifically targeted the building because it is home to the NFL’s headquarters.

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press