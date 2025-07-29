Tuesday, July 29, 2025

Report: CIA Source Predicted that FBI Would Spread Pre-Planned Russiagate Hoax

'Mere days after this intelligence was collected, the FBI launched Crossfire Hurricane...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Central Intelligence Agency seal, CIA seal, logo
The seal of the Central Intelligence Agency at CIA headquarters in Langley, Va./ PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USAA foreign source reportedly predicted how the FBI would spread the dubious claims behind the Trump-Russia collusion hoax, even before the bureau launched Crossfire Hurricane, the infamous probe into fictional ties between the Trump campaign and Russia. 

Fox News was first to report the revelation on Monday, citing sources familiar with intelligence materials soon to be declassified by CIA Director John Ratcliffe. 

The foreign source’s prediction suggests the Obama administration aimed to cast doubt on the legitimacy of the 2016 election while falsely linking Trump to the Russian government. 

The documents include what Fox described as a “classified annex” tied to former Special Counsel John Durham’s investigation into the origins of the Trump-Russia hoax. 

“Ultimately, the release of the classified annex will lend more credibility to the assertion that there was a coordinated plan inside the U.S. government to help the Clinton campaign stir up controversy connecting Trump to Russia,” the anonymous source said.  

“Mere days after this intelligence was collected, the FBI launched Crossfire Hurricane,” the source added. “It’s really hard to see how Brennan, Clapper and Comey are going to be able to explain this away.” 

The declassification comes as the Trump administration continues exposing the Obama administration’s behind-the-scenes effort to fabricate the illusion that Trump won with help from Russian interference. 

No evidence—under either Trump or Biden—has ever supported that claim. 

