FBI Official Who Oversaw J6 Pipe Bomb Probe Lied about Receiving ‘Corrupted’ Evidence

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Last year, the FBI official who oversaw the initial investigation into who planted the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol Hill pipe bombs told Congress that cell phone data from that probe was “corrupted.”

“We have complete data. Not complete, because there’s some data that was corrupted by one of the providers—not purposely by them, right,” former FBI official Steven D’Antuono told the House Judiciary Committee in a transcribed interview.

“It’s just unusual circumstances that we have corrupt data from one of the providers. I can’t remember right now which one. But for that day, which is awful because we don’t have that information to search.”

It turns out, D’Antuono—who oversaw the FBI’s 2020 Gov. Whitmer kidnap case before being transferred to Washington DC just in time for Jan. 6—may have perjured himself.

The House Oversight Subcommittee said Thursday that it has found no evidence to support the claims from D’Antuono, who is now retired.

This is a major development and credit to the committee for pursuing this.

However, why the hell did Loudermilk wait until AFTER the election to reveal this? His letter to the FBI about this was from a month ago. https://t.co/0GDeRtUA9c pic.twitter.com/eBxCLRXvE6 — Ken Silva (@JD_Cashless) November 14, 2024

“Chairman [Rep. Barry Loudermilk] has learned that no cell carrier provided corrupted phone data to the FBI in connection with the pipe bomb investigation, despite claims,” the subcommittee said on Twitter/X.

Loudermilk provided more details about his findings to Just the News.

“In June 2023, the former Assistant Director in Charge of the FBI’s Washington Field Office, Steve D’Antuono, who oversaw the pipe bomb investigation, said that the FBI received corrupted data from one of the cell carriers and that it most likely contained the identity of the pipe bomber. Given the significance of this information, my Subcommittee sent letters to the three major cell carriers, asking them to respond to Mr. D’Antuono’s claim of corrupted data,” he reportedly said.

“Every major cell carrier responded and confirmed that they did not provide the FBI corrupted data,” Loudermilk told Just the News.

“Additionally, every major cell carrier confirmed they were never notified that the FBI had any issues accessing the data. This contradictory testimony raises some serious questions about the status of the investigation into the pipe bomber and about why the case remains unsolved nearly four years later,” he added.

Just the News also published a letter Loudermilk wrote to FBI Director Chris Wray last month, asking him to comment on the veracity of D’Antuono’s testimony.

“Did the FBI receive corrupted or otherwise unusable cellular data returns from one or more of the cell carriers in connection with the investigation into the individual who planted two explosive devices at the RNC and DNC on the evening of January 5, 2021? If so, which cell carrier(s) provided corrupted data to the FBI?” Loudermilk asked Wray.

Loudermilk sought answers by the end of October, but apparently didn’t receive any. It’s not clear why he kept silent on the matter before Election Day.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.