Thursday, November 14, 2024

Famed Bulldog of New W.Va. Senator Banned from Floor

Posted by Jacob Bruns
Jim Justice and Babydog
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice pets his dog Babydog during an announcement for his U.S. Senate campaign at The Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va. / PHOTO: AP

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) Incoming West Virginia Senator Jim Justice’s famous pet bulldog, Babydog, has been banned from appearing in the United States SenateNew York Magazine reported.

The 60-lb. bulldog, who served as Justice’s campaign mascot throughout his senatorial campaign, gained fame throughout the state and even the nation leading up to the election.

In the aftermath of the decision to banish the dog, the animal’s social media handlers issued a statement to Fox News describing what happened.

“Even though I wasn’t in D.C. today, I got the most headlines,” the post said in the dog’s voice. “However, I hope that we really focus on bringing the things to this nation to fix our problems.”

Amazingly, according to Justice the dog was banished from the Senate floor even though Justice himself never asked or intended to bring the dog to the Senate.

“The Senator-Elect has never had any intention of asking about or attempting to bring Baby Dog to the floor of the Senate,” Justice’s office said in a statement issued after the ban was initiated.

Justice later told Axios that he had clarified to Senate leaders that they “do not have to worry about Babydog on the Senate floor.”

The confusion and eventual ban reportedly began as a result of a joke.

One unnamed senator-elect on Tuesday’s Senate orientation for new representatives asked during the tour of the Capitol if babies were allowed in the Senate—which they are, up to 1 year old.

Senator-elect Bernie Moreno of Ohio then followed up that question with a joke, asking if dogs are allowed on the Senate floor, alluding to Babydog.

Dogs and other pets are reportedly permitted in Senatorial offices, just not on the floor itself, with the exception of service dogs.

