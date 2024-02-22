BREAKING: Satanic Cultist Exposed in Headline USA Investigation Arrested by US Marshals

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Knoxville area resident Kyle Spitze, a member of the Satanic pedophile cult 764, was arrested by U.S. Marshals on Wednesday and is being held in a Kentucky correctional facility.

Spitze’s arrest was first reported by online researcher BX, and is listed on the Laurel County Correctional Center’s website.

🚨HUGE BREAKING AWESOME NEWS🚨: Kyle Spitze has been ARRESTED by US Marshalls in Kentucky. NO BOND ALLOWED! https://t.co/QAHTaxMGKH — Bx (@bx_on_x) February 22, 2024

The correctional center’s website does not explain what charges he faces. A receptionist at that facility said she couldn’t release information on Spitze because the case against him is federal and he’s only being held there temporarily.

A spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Tennessee declined to comment on the matter, while the Marshals Service said it doesn’t release information about defendants or their court cases.

Neither the FBI’s Knoxville office nor its national press office immediately responded to Headline USA queries seeking more information.

Presumably, the charges against Spitze will be released in the coming days, if not hours.

Kyle’s father, Michael Spitze, also declined to comment on the situation.

Previous Headline USA Investigation

Michael previously spoke to Headline USA after Kyle’s mother was found dead in a hotel room on Jan. 28.

In that interview, Michael denied that his son had anything to do with his mother’s death. Knoxville police corroborated Michael this week, telling Headline USA that the death of Kyle’s mother was “accidental.”

Michael also denied that his son is a pedophile, though he did admit that Kyle was involved in the 764 cult.

“Yes, Kyle’s been involved with these idiots online for a number of years. Never has Kyle actually done anything with these idiots. I don’t know why he’d aspire to be like them—maybe because he thinks hacking is the coolest thing in the world,” Michael told this publication.

“But no, my son is not a pedophile. He just may be associated with some fucked up people, but he’s definitely not involved in those activities.”

When presented with evidence that a girl allegedly cut herself and painted, “I’m so sorry Kyle,” along with “764” and occult iconography in blood on a wall—Michael denied that his son had anything to do with that.

“No proof, I don’t see him in any pictures,” Michael said in one text, before following up with: “He’s been in the hospital for 3 days with no access to his electronics, phone etc. [Y]et somehow someone posted, impersonating him yesterday. He’s being blackmailed and blamed for things that he didn’t do and hasn’t done.”

Later, Michael texted again: “He may not be totally innocent but someone is deliberately trying to do this and pretend they are him.”

Michael reiterated: “Kyle did not have any hand in the death of my wife. That has been legally proven, or the police would have had him in custody a long time ago if they did their investigation.”

Headline USA published its initial investigation into Spitze on Feb. 3. It can be read here.

If Kyle’s arrest is indeed related to his involvement with 764, he’d be the lastest member of that cult to be busted.

Other 764 Cases

In November 2021, the FBI arrested 764 member Angel Almeida. Details of Almeida’s 764 activities weren’t made public until records about his case were unsealed late last year.

More recently, the Justice Department filed charges in December against another 764 member, Kalana Limkin, for allegedly promoting child pornography, sexual extortion, and trafficking, animal cruelty and self-harm of minors.

And most recently, the FBI arrested alleged Satanic pedophile Richard “Rabid” Densmore on Jan. 31 for running an online forum for users to create, distribute, and stream child pornography featuring self-harm.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.