FBI Director’s Girlfriend Calls BS on Ex-Agent Saying He was ‘Sarcastic’ about Mossad Allegations

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) In August, FBI Director Kashyap Patel’s girlfriend sued former agent Kyle Seraphin for baselessly accusing her of being an Israeli intelligence asset who’s acting as a “honeypot”—a tactic where someone sexually manipulates their target to compromise, manipulate or spy on them.

Seraphin wants the lawsuit dropped on the grounds that he was being sarcastic when he made those comments. But in a response to Seraphin’s motion to dismiss filed Tuesday, the girlfriend, Alexis Wilkins, said that he clearly wasn’t joking.

“[Seraphin] began his podcast describing himself as a ‘real whistleblower’ and former FBI agent who presents the ‘uncomfortable truth’ during his podcast. The introduction to the podcast also begins with a voiceover that says, ‘this program has no time for comforting lies,'” Wilkins noted in her filing, which seeks to toss Seraphin’s motion to dismiss.

“While [Seraphin] is entitled to critique anyone, including Ms. Wilkins, he is not entitled to lie about her. There was no excuse for Defendant to accuse her of being a spy … Defendant’s motion should be denied.”

🚨UPDATE: Kash's girlfriend has called BS on Kyle Seraphin's claim that he was joking when he accused her of being an Israeli honeypot.

Seraphin describes himself as a ‘real whistleblower’ who presents the ‘uncomfortable truth,’ she noted in a response seeking to toss his motion. https://t.co/2kv9Z7jByj pic.twitter.com/2NPmVffaG3 — Ken Silva (@JD_Cashless) November 28, 2025

Wilkins’s lawsuit against Seraphin stems from comments he made in August, when he said that Director Patel “has had his own little ‘honeypot’ issue that’s been going on of late.”

“He’s got a girlfriend that is half his age, who is apparently is both a country music singer, a political commentator on Rumble, a friend of John Rich through [Dan] Bongino, who also now owns a big chunk of Rumble, and she’s also a former Mossad agent in what is like the equivalent of their NSA,” Seraphin said at the time, referring to Wilkins.

In her lawsuit, Wilkins, 27, blasted Seraphin over his allegations. She noted that she’s a Christian and a U.S. citizen who’s never been to Israel. She also said she’s been in a “long-term” relationship with Patel since January 2023. Seraphin didn’t mention Wilkins by name, but she said his reference to her was obvious.

Wilkins has since sued two other right-wing influencers for promoting the Israeli allegations against her—one against Elijah Schaffer and another against Sam Parker.

Wilkins’s lawsuit against Schaffer stems from a Sept. 14 tweet where a Twitter/X account explained how females from the Mossad—Israeli’s intelligence agency—have been used as “honeypots” to seduce government officials and other targets. In response to that tweet, right-wing influencer Elijah Schaffer tweeted a photo of Patel and Wilkins.

Schaffer didn’t explicitly say that Wilkins was an Israeli honeypot sent to seduce Patel. Nevertheless, his post prompted Wilkins to file a lawsuit on Oct. 28 in federal court.

The other lawsuit against Parker stems from his February 2025 post entitled “Who is Alexis Wilking—Girlfriend of Kash Patel?”

“I think it’s a fair question to ask why a young devout Christian woman pining for traditional Christian values is dating an Indian Hindu man old enough to be her father?” Parker said. “A man who swore his oath of allegiance to America on the Bhagavad Gita. Is all that ‘Old-Fashioned?’”

Wilkins seeks $5 million from all three men.

The lawsuit against Schaffer has been heavily criticized since he only tweeted out a picture. Schaffer, for his part, says he plans to fight the lawsuit vigorously, including by obtaining discovery to see if Patel is the one pushing it.

I was just SUED for $5,000,000 over my X posts criticizing Israel by FBI director Kash Patel's inner circle. I've never engaged in defamation or illegal activity. Gross LAW FARE This is an ATTACK on free speech & an EMBARRASSMENT to the FBI & Trump Admin Here is my RESPONSE: pic.twitter.com/icLMOddwpP — E (@ElijahSchaffer) November 11, 2025

“Does Kash Patel know about this? If he doesn’t know that his girlfriend is waging million-dollar lawsuits … what kind of FBI director doesn’t know that his girlfriend is waging frivolous lawsuits against the press?” he said. “Now if he does know, this is a proxy lawsuit by Kash Patel.”

The speculation and conspiracices about Wilkins stems from her work for PragerU, which constantly pumps out pro-Israel propaganda. PragerU’s CEO, Marissa Streit served in Unit 8200—Israel’s equivalent of the NSA—and its founder, Dennis Prager, has gone on secret missions on behalf of Israel. Prager has talked about Israel sending him on a secret mission to smuggle Jewish artifacts into the Soviet Union when he was 20 years old.

However, there is no evidence that Wilkins is an intelligence agent, Mossad or otherwise.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.