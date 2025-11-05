Ex-FBI Agent Says He Was Joking When He Called FBI Director’s Girlfriend a Former ‘Mossad Agent’

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) In August, former FBI agent Kyle Seraphin accused FBI Director Kashyap Patel’s girlfriend, Alexis Wilkins, of being an Israeli intelligence asset who’s acting as a “honeypot”—a tactic where someone sexually manipulates their target to compromise, manipulate or spy on them.

“[Patel] has had his own little ‘honeypot’ issue that’s been going on of late, so we’re just going to acknowledge it real publicly. He’s got a girlfriend that is half his age, who is apparently is both a country music singer, a political commentator on Rumble, a friend of John Rich through [Dan] Bongino, who also now owns a big chunk of Rumble, and she’s also a former Mossad agent in what is like the equivalent of their NSA,” Seraphin said on his online show.

BREAKING 🚨 Former FBI Agent Kyle Seraphin unabashedly accuses @FBIDirectorKash girlfriend @AlexisWilkins of being a honeypot "due to being 20 years his junior, having a country music career, working as a conservative commentator, and being friends with @johnrich." Seraphin then… pic.twitter.com/ii8s4hJO83 — Toria Brooke (@realtoriabrooke) August 26, 2025

Seraphin’s accusations prompted a lawsuit from Wilkins, a 26-year-old American country music singer and conservative commentator.

Now, Seraphin says he was joking when he made those comments, according to a motion to dismiss that he filed Tuesday in Texas federal court.

“Mr. Seraphin’s statements clearly constituted imaginative expression, satire, humor, and rhetorical hyperbole. Ms. Wilkins’ own Complaint admits this, calling the statements ‘ridiculous’ and ‘ludicrous,’” Seraphin’s lawyers said in the motion.

“The statements intended to convey that there may be an ulterior motive for Ms. Wilkins’ relationship with Director Patel through purposefully over-the-top representations that a reasonable listener would not believe were assertions of fact.”

In his motion, Seraphin also noted that other commentators have made similar accusations against Wilkins. Former Utah candidate for U.S. Senate Sam Parker, for instance, posted about the allegations on Twitter/X in February, receiving more than 2.5 views. Another Twitter/X account ran by Simon Goddek called Wilkins a “classic honey pot” in July in a post that had more than 1 million views.

Seraphin claims Wilkins targeted him because she and Patel want to silence him.

When Seraphin first responded to the lawsuit on Alex Jones’s show on Aug. 28, he did not say he was joking about Wilkins. In fact, he doubled down on his claims.

“Look, we drew some real simple, logical connections: You have a 26-year-old gal that has connections to every single person in the conservative industry, that somehow was this very popular country music singer at the age of 21. She has a political podcast—I don’t know what 25-year-olds know about politics … And then she’s hired on by PragerU, as well. And the CEO of PragerU was an IDF, Unit 8200 operative,” Seraphin told Jones.

“You’ve got an 18-year age gap. That’s worth asking questions [about] … She was a press secretary for two months … When you start looking at some of these things, and you read some of these internet rabbit holes, you go like, ‘Well shoot. There’s a lot of smoke in that, and it’s really strange,’” he added.

EXCLUSIVE: FBI Whistleblower Kyle Seraphin Responds To FBI Director Kash Patel's Girlfriend Suing Him For His Coverage Of Allegations That She May Be Connected To Israeli Intelligence pic.twitter.com/CtW3RswrmY — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) August 29, 2025

Kyle vs. Kashyap

Seraphin’s comments about her are his latest in a string of attacks on Patel—some of them more legitimate than others.

Seraphin said last month that Patel is a closed homosexual who parties all night and shows up for work late.

Patel was recently revealed to be living with GOP donor Michael Muldoon in the billionaire’s Las Vegas home—an arrangement that’s raising some eyebrows within the bureau, according to Seraphin.

“The other question I’ve had people bring up … including people who are pro-Trump … They don’t know a lot of 50- or 40-something-year-old Indian men that are unmarried and living with other men that don’t have something going on,” Seraphin recently said on the show Redacted, hosted by Clay Morris.

“There’s rumors passing around the FBI that have kind of intimidated that this may be more than just two men living together, which by the way, for two men in their 40s and 50s is a pretty strange circumstance.”

Patel’s lawyer hasn’t responded to Headline USA’s media inquiry about Seraphin’s comments.

Since taking the helm at the bureau, Patel flip-flopped on domestic surveillance and now supports warrantless spying, he’s backtracked on releasing the Jeffrey Epstein files, and he hasn’t exposed the U.S. government’s involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021, protests-turned-riots.

Patel’s also pushed for a bigger budget for the FBI, insisted that Epstein killed himself, and said that there’s nothing more for the public to know about the July 13 Trump assassination attempt. Despite saying that the investigation into July 13 is closed, Patel’s FBI has refused to release records on that incident.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.