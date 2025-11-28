Texas Officials Seek to Establish Turning Point Chapters

(Esther Wickham, The Center Square) Texas officials are seeking a partnership with the conservative organization Turning Point USA to place chapters on every college and high school campus in the state.

Since the assassination of Charlie Kirk, founder of TPUSA, at Utah Valley University on Sept. 10, many have debated what this means for freedom of speech and religion in America.

In the days following Kirk’s death, TPUSA said it received 54,000 requests from high school and college students nationwide to start or join chapters just six days after the assassination.

That number has since increased to over 135,000 inquiries.

Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath met with Turning Point USA Senior Director Josh Thifault on Nov. 3 in Austin to discuss the initiative, according to the Texas Tribune.

Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick, a Republican, announced Friday he is donating $1 million from his campaign account to place Turning Point USA chapters on every college and high school campus in the state.

“I had not planned to make a donation before the call, but the Lord put it on my heart to make a meaningful contribution to kick start the Texas project,” Patrick said in a post on X. “Texas has the size and the heart to open more chapters than any other state and more than most countries. Let’s get it done for Charlie, and for Texas.”

Meanwhile, former Oklahoma schools Superintendent Ryan Walters announced a partnership with Turning Point USA, which has its headquarters in Phoenix, to start chapters in every high school in Oklahoma.

“We will fight back against the liberal propaganda pushed by the radical left and the teachers’ unions,” said Walters. “Our fight starts now.”

Even on the federal level, the U.S. Department of Education last week announced a partnership with TPUSA and more than 40 other organizations to launch the America 250 Civics Education Coalition.

This coalition’s goal is “to ensure every young American understands the beauty of our nation and is equipped with the civic knowledge required to contribute meaningfully to its future,” Secretary of Education Linda McMahon said.