FBI Director Says 2016 Russia Probe Arrests Are Imminent

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed Sunday that arrests tied to the 2016 Russia investigation are imminent, signaling what Republican voters have long described as overdue accountability.

Patel made the comments in an interview on Fox News’ Sunday Morning Futures while discussing broader efforts to pursue individuals accused of undermining President Donald Trump following his 2017 inauguration.

“I can announce on your show that we’ve got all the information we need,” Patel told host Maria Bartiromo. “We’re working with our prosecutors under Attorney General Todd Blanche, and we are going to be making arrests, and it’s coming. And I promise you, it’s coming soon.”

FBI Director Kash Patel just confirmed that they are folding the stolen election into the entire Grand Conspiracy case and promises that arrests are coming very soon💥 “We’ve got all the evidence. I can announce on your show that we’ve got all the information we need. We’re… pic.twitter.com/keF3rquTm6 — TheStormHasArrived (@TheStormRedux) April 19, 2026

Patel’s remarks followed reports that a grand jury could soon return an indictment against former CIA Director John Brennan.

Former senior intelligence and FBI officials were reportedly subpoenaed over the weekend to testify before a Washington, D.C., grand jury examining whether Brennan lied to Congress in 2023.

At the center of the potential case is whether Brennan knowingly made false statements to the House Judiciary Committee regarding his and the CIA’s role in the 2016 intelligence assessment on Russian interference in the presidential election.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan referred Brennan to the Department of Justice for prosecution in October 2025. The referral also alleged Brennan misrepresented the CIA’s handling of the Steele dossier and its role in the 2016 assessment on Russian interference.

Bombshell documents declassified by the Trump administration indicate Brennan brushed aside concerns about flaws in the dossier and demanded its inclusion in the assessment.

Brennan denied wrongdoing, effectively clearing himself in an MSNBC interview in which he said he found no evidence of criminal conduct in his own actions.

The statute of limitations have arguably expired for Brennan’s alleged wrongdoing. However, Patel’s FBI’s broader conspiracy case would allow a special prosecutor more time to connect recent alleged crimes to older events, treating them as part of a continuing conspiracy or racketeering operation.