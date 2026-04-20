Did Cruise Ships Just Sail through Strait of Hormuz?

(Ben Sellers, Headline USA) The Strait of Hormuz is best known as a key chokepoint for the global oil supply coming from the Persian Gulf, but it may also be a tourism hub in the making.

During Iran’s short-lived agreement to allow ships to pass through the dangerous waterway, reports indicated that six cruise ships took advantage of the armistice, including the Malta-based Celestyal Discovery.

The ship reportedly had been docked in Dubai for 47 days following Iran’s closure of the strait amid an ongoing clash with the United States and Israel.

I'm not sure what to make of this. A cruise ship is zooming through the Strait of Hormuz pic.twitter.com/ARm6pIsOLZ — Josh Young (@JoshYoung) April 17, 2026

Dubai, a popular resort destination in the United Arab Emirates that has generally embraced western tourism, sits just on the opposite side of the strait. It faced bombing attacks from Iran in the immediate aftermath of the U.S.-led strikes that killed longtime Iranian supreme leader Ali Khamenei and many others in February.

President Donald Trump surprised critics last week by announcing that the U.S. had reached terms with Iran to reopen the strait, where the rogue Islamic regime reportedly had placed mines leading to a logjam for vessels and a spike in oil and gas prices globally.

However, Trump’s refusal to lift a naval blockade as precondition led Iranian officials to backpedal on the deal shortly thereafter.

Strait of Hormuz is Open!

Strait of Hormuz is Closed!

Open! Closed! pic.twitter.com/EyysWrTFdR — GrrrGraphics 🇺🇸- Ben & Tina Garrison Cartoons (@GrrrGraphics) April 18, 2026

America’s so-called NATO allies, meanwhile, have been slammed for their reluctance to get involved in the Iranian conflict, despite a near-universal consensus that regime change was necessary due to Iran’s state sponsorship of terrorism and other anti-western hostility.

In an awkwardly timed meeting on Saturday, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron gathered with much fanfare for a summit to discuss the reopening of the strait, while excluding U.S. representation.

Starmer claims Britain will now lead a “defensive” military mission with France to protect shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. Trump has already forced the strait open and done the hard work. Now Starmer and Macron want to jump in at the last minute and act like they’re the ones… pic.twitter.com/QSiBwW1DHy — British Intel (@TheBritishIntel) April 17, 2026

With the strait already open at the time, social-media users mocked the Johnny-come-lately performativity, comparing the meeting to other historical situations that had long been resolved.

Keir Starmer, Macron, Merz and Meloni announce they will tear down the Berlin Wall. — RadioGenoa (@RadioGenoa) April 17, 2026

Other viral memes likened the European leaders to videos of people pretending to do work while actually doing nothing.

Macron, Starmer, and Meloni opening the Strait of Hormuz 👇 pic.twitter.com/TXvKJrk14P — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) April 17, 2026

EU leaders assisting Trump to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. pic.twitter.com/ZV1H7oPLSx — Harmless (@HarmlessHQ) April 17, 2026

Ben Sellers is a freelance writer and former editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/realbensellers.