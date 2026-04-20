Monday, April 20, 2026

Did Cruise Ships Just Sail through Strait of Hormuz?

'I'm not sure what to make of this...'

Posted by Editor 1
Virus Outbreak Cruise Ships
Cruise ships float at Port Miami. / PHOTO: Associated Press

(Ben Sellers, Headline USA) The Strait of Hormuz is best known as a key chokepoint for the global oil supply coming from the Persian Gulf, but it may also be a tourism hub in the making.

During Iran’s short-lived agreement to allow ships to pass through the dangerous waterway, reports indicated that six cruise ships took advantage of the armistice, including the Malta-based Celestyal Discovery.

The ship reportedly had been docked in Dubai for 47 days following Iran’s closure of the strait amid an ongoing clash with the United States and Israel.

Dubai, a popular resort destination in the United Arab Emirates that has generally embraced western tourism, sits just on the opposite side of the strait. It faced bombing attacks from Iran in the immediate aftermath of the U.S.-led strikes that killed longtime Iranian supreme leader Ali Khamenei and many others in February.

President Donald Trump surprised critics last week by announcing that the U.S. had reached terms with Iran to reopen the strait, where the rogue Islamic regime reportedly had placed mines leading to a logjam for vessels and a spike in oil and gas prices globally.

However, Trump’s refusal to lift a naval blockade as precondition led Iranian officials to backpedal on the deal shortly thereafter.

America’s so-called NATO allies, meanwhile, have been slammed for their reluctance to get involved in the Iranian conflict, despite a near-universal consensus that regime change was necessary due to Iran’s state sponsorship of terrorism and other anti-western hostility.

In an awkwardly timed meeting on Saturday, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron gathered with much fanfare for a summit to discuss the reopening of the strait, while excluding U.S. representation.

With the strait already open at the time, social-media users mocked the Johnny-come-lately performativity, comparing the meeting to other historical situations that had long been resolved.

Other viral memes likened the European leaders to videos of people pretending to do work while actually doing nothing.

Ben Sellers is a freelance writer and former editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/realbensellers.

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Did MAHA’s Food-Stamp Restrictions Force Wave of 7-Eleven Closures?

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2026 HeadlineUSA.com