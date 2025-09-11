Thursday, September 11, 2025

Fauci Ordered Staff to ‘Delete’ Emails, Contradicting Sworn Testimony

'These documents suggest your direct involvement in efforts to conceal information related to the Committee’s investigation and appear to contradict your previous testimony before Congress...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Anthony Fauci
Anthony Fauci testifies before a Senate Committee hearing. / PHOTO: AP

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Disgraced former COVID czar Anthony Fauci directed colleagues to delete potentially damning emails after reading them, newly unearthed records show.

The emails—dated February and July 2020—directly contradict Fauci’s sworn testimony about deleting communications, which is a federal crime.

The files were released Wednesday by Sen. Rand Paul, chairman of the Senate Homeland Security Committee, who is now demanding Fauci testify before Congress.

Fauci’s orders to delete emails are shocking, as nearly all government correspondence is subject to Freedom of Information Act requests.

In 2024, he told the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic that he never hindered FOIA probes.

Lying under oath is a federal offense, though it remains unclear if Fauci will ever face consequences.

Former President Joe Biden granted him an unconditional pardon covering 11 years of potential offenses, one of the most sweeping pardons in U.S. history.

Paul rebuked Fauci for the apparent false statements in a letter demanding his testimony.

“These documents suggest your direct involvement in efforts to conceal information related to the Committee’s investigation and appear to contradict your previous testimony before Congress,” the Republican senator wrote.

One released email shows Fauci calling Sen. Paul “full of s..t.” in a message sent by his former chief of staff Greg Folkers.

Folkers had forwarded Fauci a tweet citing his remarks about New York’s death rates compared to other countries. Fauci replied: “Please delete this e-mail after you read it.”

In another exchange with then-NIH director Francis Collins, Fauci wrote the same instruction: “Please delete this e-mail after you read it.”

Paul gave Fauci a series of dates to testify and ordered him to turn over all relevant communications.

It is unclear when or if Fauci will respond, though any potential obstruction would not be covered by Biden’s pardon.

 

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Leaked Memo Reveals Pentagon Support Requested for Upcoming Chicago Immigration Raids
Next article
Pope Leo Makes His First Call to Catholic Parish in Gaza City

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com