Fauci Ordered Staff to ‘Delete’ Emails, Contradicting Sworn Testimony

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Disgraced former COVID czar Anthony Fauci directed colleagues to delete potentially damning emails after reading them, newly unearthed records show.

The emails—dated February and July 2020—directly contradict Fauci’s sworn testimony about deleting communications, which is a federal crime.

The files were released Wednesday by Sen. Rand Paul, chairman of the Senate Homeland Security Committee, who is now demanding Fauci testify before Congress.

🚨BREAKING: Newly released emails show Fauci directed colleagues to “delete this after you read it”—dating back to Feb. 2020. He denied it under oath. These documents are now public, and Fauci will finally testify before Chairman Rand Paul. pic.twitter.com/kHrUDjfRXI — Senator Rand Paul (@SenRandPaul) September 10, 2025

Fauci’s orders to delete emails are shocking, as nearly all government correspondence is subject to Freedom of Information Act requests.

In 2024, he told the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic that he never hindered FOIA probes.

Lying under oath is a federal offense, though it remains unclear if Fauci will ever face consequences.

Former President Joe Biden granted him an unconditional pardon covering 11 years of potential offenses, one of the most sweeping pardons in U.S. history.

Paul rebuked Fauci for the apparent false statements in a letter demanding his testimony.

“These documents suggest your direct involvement in efforts to conceal information related to the Committee’s investigation and appear to contradict your previous testimony before Congress,” the Republican senator wrote.

One released email shows Fauci calling Sen. Paul “full of s..t.” in a message sent by his former chief of staff Greg Folkers.

Folkers had forwarded Fauci a tweet citing his remarks about New York’s death rates compared to other countries. Fauci replied: “Please delete this e-mail after you read it.”

In another exchange with then-NIH director Francis Collins, Fauci wrote the same instruction: “Please delete this e-mail after you read it.”

The coverup began while the virus was barely on America’s radar. Just one day after the Feb. 1, 2020 Proximal Origins call, Fauci, Francis Collins, and Jeremy Farrar plotted how to “get ahead of the science and the narrative” under WHO. Fauci ended with: “Please delete this… pic.twitter.com/lAVuPB8mZJ — Senator Rand Paul (@SenRandPaul) September 10, 2025

Paul gave Fauci a series of dates to testify and ordered him to turn over all relevant communications.

It is unclear when or if Fauci will respond, though any potential obstruction would not be covered by Biden’s pardon.