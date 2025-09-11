Pope Leo Makes His First Call to Catholic Parish in Gaza City

(Dave DeCamp, Antiwar.com) Father Gabriel Romanelli, a priest at the Holy Family Catholic Church in Gaza City, said that he spoke with Pope Leo XIV on Tuesday, the first known time that the US-born pontiff called the parish, which was a regular practice of the late Pope Francis.

“We told him we are well, even if the situation remains difficult,” Romanelli said, according to Vatican News. “The Pope gave us his blessing and prayed for us and for peace. He follows everything closely and is committed to ending the war.”

The call from Leo comes after the Latin and Greek Orthodox Patriarchates of Jerusalem said in a joint statement that Christian clergy and nuns based at both the Holy Family Church and the nearby St. Porphyrius Orthodox Church would remain to help displaced people sheltering at the facilities despite Israel’s plans to forcibly displace the civilian population of Gaza City. The Israeli military has since ordered the full evacuation of the city.

A photo of the Holy Family Catholic Church in Gaza City from Father Romanelli’s X account

The Vatican News report said that there are currently 450 displaced people, including the elderly, the sick, and children, sheltering at the Holy Family Church. “Most of the population does not want to leave,” Romanelli said. “Everywhere there is danger, but many want to remain in the city. We try to accompany them and help as we can.”

Romanelli, who is from Argentina, was injured by the Israeli tank shelling that hit the Holy Family Church in July, an attack that killed three Christians and was strongly condemned by Pope Leo. Despite his injuries, Romanelli presided over Mass at the Holy Family Church later that same day for the repose of the souls of those killed.

Romanelli said that despite the hardships, the parish recently celebrated a wedding and welcomed the birth of a baby boy. “In the midst of so much pain, God blesses us with signs of life and joy,” he said. “We continue to pray for peace, for the whole of Gaza, for the Middle East, and for the world. May the Lord, through the intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary, grant us the miracle of peace.”

This article originally appeared at Antiwar.com.