Father of Slain Teenager Booted from Press Conference Held by Killer’s Family

Posted by Jose Nino
Americans Are Living in Fear of ‘Crimeflation’

(José Niño, Headline USA) After Jeff Metcalf’s son, Austin Metcalf, was fatally stabbed by another teenager at a high school track meet on April 2, the father extended an olive branch to the alleged murderer’s family—saying, “I already forgive this person. Already. God takes care of things.”

The family of the alleged murderer, Karmelo Anthony, has repaid Jeff Metcalf’s grace by kicking him out of a press conference. The Metcalf family was later “swatted”— a false call intended to trigger a large police response

The particularly tense moment unfolded on Thursday when Jeff Metcalf made an unannounced appearance at a press conference organized by the Next Generation Action Network on behalf of the Anthony family. His presence prompted Dallas police to escort him out after warning he could face trespassing charges if he refused to leave. The incident caused a 50-minute delay in the start of the event.

According to Metcalf’s father, he attended because he thought it would be a chance for the two families to engage in a meaningful and constructive dialogue.

He reportedly complied with police requests to leave without incident.

Following the contentious press conference on Thursday, Jeff Metcalf’s home was targeted by a “swatting” call. Frisco Police Department confirmed that officers responded to a fake gunshot at Metcalf’s address.

Metcalf told news outlets that no one was home at the time, but he arrived approximately five minutes after police.

Meanwhile, Anthony has been released on $250,000 bail. His family is staying in a lavish $900,000 home that is being paid for by donations that were ostensibly made for legal costs.

José Niño is the deputy editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/JoseAlNino

