Bill Clinton Insults OKC Bombing Victims by Returning to Crime Scene for 30th Anniversary

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Thirty years after the deadliest homegrown attack in U.S. history, former President Bill Clinton will return to Oklahoma City on Saturday to a crime scene that his government helped create.

Clinton was president on April 19, 1995, when a truck bomb exploded, destroying a nine-story federal building in downtown Oklahoma City. He delivered the keynote address at a remembrance ceremony near the Oklahoma City National Memorial Museum on Saturday. Clinton, now 78, was widely praised for how he helped the city grapple with its grief in the wake of the bombing, which killed 168 people, including 19 children.

However, there is well-documented evidence suggesting that Clinton’s government had foreknowledge of the bombing, which was said to have been committed in revenge for the Waco massacre two years earlier. Indeed, an ATF informant had warned her handlers in early 1995 that an attack was impending, and ATF agents were absent from the federal building on the morning of the explosion.

After the bombing, Clinton’s Justice Department suppressed information about possible accomplices to bomber Timothy McVeigh. The FBI initially announced a manhunt for a mystery McVeigh accomplice known as John Doe 2, only to later claim that the man never actually existed.

Evidence suggests that the coverup extended all the way up to the Clinton White House. The night before McVeigh’s April 27, 1995, preliminary hearing, DOJ prosecutor and future Biden Attorney General Merrick Garland met with Hillary Clinton, according to White House visitor logs. The next day, Garland repeatedly objected to questions about John Doe 2 raised by McVeigh’s defense lawyers.

“The only person on trial at this hearing is Mr. McVeigh. It doesn’t matter whether there were two or 100 people in that truck as long as there was somebody representing Mr. McVeigh there. It is discovery and totally outside of the scope of this hearing,” Garland said during that hearing.

About five months later, Clinton nominated Garland to be an appeals court justice.

Utah attorney Jesse Trentadue, who has procured volumes of new information about the OKC bombing investigation via his lawsuits against the FBI, said he thinks Garland was receiving marching orders from the Clintons: suppress information about the others involved in the attack.

“That would have been the most important hearing in [Garland’s] life. He would have been there for days going through all the evidence,” Trentadue told this reporter in 2022. “If Garland were briefing someone [about the case], wouldn’t it be done by phone?”

OKC bomb researcher Richard Booth—who provided this reporter with the visitor logs and Clinton Library receipts to show their authenticity—said he believes Garland’s White House visit must have been related to the McVeigh case due to its monumental importance. The researcher said he hasn’t found further details about the meeting.

Now more than 30 years after the fact, Trump’s DOJ is continuing the coverup of what really happened on April 19, 1995. Trentadue recently moved to unseal an FBI informant’s deposition about the bombing ahead of the 30th anniversary, but Principal Acting Assistant Attorney General official Yaakov Roth objected. The deposition from the FBI informant, who says he saw McVeigh in 1994, remains under seal.

“Mr. Roth appeared in that case in his official capacity and heads the Department of Justice’s vehement opposition to unsealing Matthews’ deposition,” Trentadue told Bondi in a March 26 letter. “Why is the Department of Justice fighting so hard to prevent the unsealing of that deposition when it is contrary to everything the current administration has publicly stated about exposing and cleaning up the FBI lawlessness?”

Attorney General Pam Bondi has not responded to messages seeking comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.