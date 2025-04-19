Teen Murder Suspect Karmelo Anthony Stays in Lavish $900K Home

(José Niño, Headline USA) Karmelo Anthony, 17, moved into a luxury Frisco neighborhood in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex after being released on a $250,000 bond and moving, raising questions about his family’s financial situation and the use of hundreds of thousands in donated funds for legal costs.

According to the Daily Mail, Anthony is currently residing with his family in a gated community known as Richwoods, following his release from jail on Monday. He faces charges in connection with his recent killing of Austin Metcalf.

The residence, reportedly commanding a monthly rent of around $3,500, had three vehicles parked in the driveway on Tuesday: a white Chevrolet Suburban, a black Acura, and a third unidentified sedan.

One neighbor remarked that the family had recently acquired a new vehicle.

“He got a new car,” the resident said to the Daily Mail. “If you look at the license plate, it’s got a paper tag and it says it expires June 4.”

Richwoods is located roughly a mile from Centennial High School, where Anthony was enrolled and participated on the track team.

Residents of the gated community reportedly didn’t realize the family had moved in until Anthony’s release on Monday. Since then, some have expressed unease about having a murder suspect living in their otherwise exclusive neighborhood.

“Not good. Not good. I don’t think he should be out,” an anonymous mother in the gated community said to the Daily Mail.

One neighbor told the outlet that the family’s presence in such a neighborhood speaks to their financial status. “They’re not poor people. That’s for sure,” he said.

According to the report, the home has seen a steady stream of deliveries, with Amazon trucks making frequent stops — all allegedly for Anthony’s family.

Another resident voiced frustration over the situation, saying, “The best thing they can do is move. I think that would be best for everyone.”

It remains unclear how long Anthony and his family have been living at the property.

Anthony was held at the Collin County Jail after being charged with first-degree murder for allegedly stabbing 17-year-old Austin Metcalf in the chest during a dispute over a seat at a track meet on April 2.

The fatal confrontation occurred during the UIL District 11-5A championship track meet at Frisco Independent School District’s Kuykendall Stadium in Frisco, Texas.

According to witnesses reports of the fatal confrontation, Anthony warned Metcalf by saying, “Touch me and see what happens” while reaching into his backpack.

Hunter Metcalf, Austin’s twin brother, stated that the entire altercation lasted less than 30 seconds. According to Hunter, Anthony pulled a knife from his backpack and stabbed Austin in the chest after a brief verbal exchange.

The stabbing proved fatal, with Austin Metcalf dying in his twin brother’s arms at the scene despite lifesaving measures applied by first responders. After the stabbing, Anthony was apprehended by a school resource officer.

During his arrest, Anthony reportedly made spontaneous statements including “I’m not alleged, I did it” and asked if his actions could be classified as self-defense

His family asserted that “the narrative being spread is false, unjust, and harmful” on a GiveSendGo.com fundraiser to cover legal expenses, which had raised over $480,000 as of Friday.

Anthony was initially held on a $1 million bond, but Collin County Judge Angela Tucker later reduced it to $250,000 and allowed him to await trial at home, under 24-hour supervision by his parents or another approved adult, while wearing an ankle monitor.

The bond reduction came a week after Anthony’s attorney announced plans to challenge the “excessive” $1 million amount and urged the district attorney to reconsider the severity of the charges.

According to defense attorney Mike Howard, the fundraiser — originally launched to assist with legal costs — is also being used to help the family relocate and hire additional security in response to the backlash following Metcalf’s death.

“Given that Karmelo has no prior criminal history and given that this young man has not been in any sort of trouble before, $1 million is not necessary,” Howard declared.

“This family needs to be able to survive,” he continued. “There’s been a tremendous amount of pressure. I think at this point, living in a gated community, given everything, the safety of their younger children is very warranted. Security details and criminal defense are not cheap.”

That said, Prosecutor Bill Wirsky questioned the family on why the funds raised hadn’t been used to cover Anthony’s bond.

“It isn’t as simple as giving a phone call to access it,” Anthony’s parents told Fox 4.

They noted that accessing the money had proven challenging and that a significant portion had already been allocated to his legal defense.

​​Frisco Independent School District plans to expel Karmelo Anthony just weeks before his scheduled high school graduation.

The district’s code of conduct mandates automatic expulsion for an accusation of murder on school property, though Anthony may have the right to appeal this decision.

José Niño is the deputy editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/JoseAlNino