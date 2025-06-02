Sunday, June 1, 2025

1 Officer Killed, 1 Wounded and Another Man Dead in LA Shooting

'It’s extremely tragic to have to deal with this...'

Posted by Headline USA Editor
LAPD
Los Angeles Police Department on scene of felony traffic stop. / PHOTO: Jim Winstead, wikimedia

(Headline USAAn officer was killed and another wounded while responding to a report of a man shooting rounds with a rifle and a wounded and unresponsive man lying on the sidewalk in a city east of Los Angeles, authorities said Sunday.

When the officers arrived to the scene Saturday night, they were “met by gunfire,” and at least one officer returned fire, Los Angeles Sheriff Robert Luna said.

An adult male suspect was wounded but has been taken into custody, the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department said. The man, who has not been identified, was taken to a hospital and was in stable condition Sunday, the department said in a statement.

Officials on Sunday identified the slain officer as Samuel Riveros. The man found wounded on the sidewalk was taken to a hospital where he died. His identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.

Luna and Baldwin Park Police Chief Robert López held a news conference shortly after the shooting.

López said the officer who was killed was an “amazing man” who liked snowboarding and traveled to see Dodger games across the United States.

The injured officer is in good condition and with his family, he added.

“It’s extremely tragic to have to deal with this,” López said.

It is unclear how many shots were fired, but the weapon used in the shooting has been recovered, authorities said.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the incident as a double homicide.

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Father of Child Cop ‘DJ’ Daniel Shares Heartbreaking Update

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com