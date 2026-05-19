Omar Under DOJ and House Ethics Investigation

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Trouble for Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., is far from over, as Vice President JD Vance appeared to confirm Tuesday that the Justice Department is investigating allegations of immigration fraud involving the congresswoman.

Omar was separately referred to the House Ethics Committee over her amended financial disclosures, which significantly reduced her reported net worth from $30 million to under $100,000.

Speaking from the White House press briefing room, Vance said the DOJ is also examining longstanding allegations that Omar may have married a relative in an alleged immigration fraud case.

“I don’t want to prejudge an investigation. I mean, you read the things about Ilhan Omar… who she married, and whether she didn’t marry this person or that person… it certainly seems like something fishy is there,” Vance said in response to a question from the Daily Caller. “If we think that there’s a crime. We’re going to prosecute that crime, and that’s something the Department of Justice is looking at right now.”

VP JD Vance tells me Rep. Ilhan Omar is under investigation by the DOJ. "I don't want to prejudge an investigation. I mean, you read the things about Ilhan Omar… who she married, and whether she didn't marry this person or that person… it certainly seems like something fishy… pic.twitter.com/mYVYJho8ow — Reagan Reese (@reaganreese_) May 19, 2026

Omar has vehemently denied the allegations, going as far as calling Trump officials “sick” for scrutinizing her.

White House border czar Tom Homan said last year that the Trump administration had previously scrutinized Omar’s marriage.

“You know, there was immigration fraud involved,” Homan said in an interview on Newsmax, pointing to what appeared to be a lack of action during the Biden administration.

“The statute of limitations became an issue in the last four years when this was first brought up. Who was president? Who ran [the Department of Justice]?” Homan added.

“We’re looking at it.” Border czar Tom Homan addressed allegations of immigration fraud involving Rep. Ilhan Omar and the investigation into the matter. @SchmittNYC @RealTomHoman pic.twitter.com/riIGLUo7ww — NEWSMAX (@NEWSMAX) December 9, 2025

In a separate development, Fox News reported Tuesday that House Oversight Chairman James Comer formally requested an Ethics Committee investigation into the financial disclosure discrepancy he had previously raised concerns about.

Comer also requested information from companies owned or co-owned by Omar’s husband, Timothy Mynett, as part of the inquiry.